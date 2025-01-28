ActionSA Criticises Angie Motshekga for R10m Travel Expenses While SANDF Soldiers Die, SA Joins In
- ActionSA has raised concerns about the amount of money Angie Motshekga spent on luxury travel in the past four months
- The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans spent millions, while the South African National Defence Force remains under-resourced
- South Africans criticised the Defence Minister, with many asking how she got the job when she had no military experience
ActionSA has hit out at Angie Motshekga following the deaths of nine South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers.
The soldiers were killed during clashes with M23 rebels in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with their deaths being confirmed on Saturday, 25 January 2024.
The deaths sparked mass calls for the soldiers to be recalled, with the South African National Defence Union also claiming that the troops were under-resourced.
ActionSA outraged by Motshekga’s spending habits
Reflecting on the tragedy, ActionSA expressed outrage that the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans was spending millions on luxury travel while soldiers were under-resourced in the DRC.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
In response to a parliamentary question, Motshekga admitted to spending over R10.4 million on luxury travel in four months. The minister’s response showed that she spent over R4 million on international flights, and over R2 million on car hire. She also spent millions more on domestic travel.
Soldiers reportedly ran out of ammunition
ActionSA expressed frustration following the death of the soldiers, saying it was preventable.
According to some reports, the troops ran out of ammunition and had to wait for resupplies from thousands of kilometres away. It was during this time that nine members were killed and at least 15 others injured.
“It is unacceptable that our men and women in uniform are denied basic necessities to protect themselves while the minister indulges in costly travel. This is not just negligence, it is a betrayal of duty,” ActionSA said.
South Africans blast Motshekga
Social media users didn’t hold back in their thoughts of Motshekga, blasting her for the poor state of the SANDF.
Danie Joubert said:
“She buried our education system with a smile, now she is burying soldiers.”
Michelle Gloster stated:
“She is a disgrace. Political posts instead of qualified generals. What were they thinking?
Fiona Gilbert added:
“Not surprised. She is only feathering her own nest. What military knowledge does she have? It is shameful.”
Graham Pfeil said:
“She couldn't get education right, so how did anyone expect her to get this right? A total mess.”
Sonwabile Arnold added:
“This position is not suitable for grannies, especially if you are not well trained for it.”
Lezanne Shone stated:
“Fire her immediately. Such a disgrace to our country.”
Beth Winslow added:
“This is disgusting. Same old ANC corruption at play. She should not be in that position at all. She knows nothing about the military😡.”
ThembAmahle Lebohang WahaMotloung said:
“This country is a joke. You appoint a person who can't even shoot a gun to be the Minister of Defence.”
Family of slain soldier speaks out
Briefly News also reported that the family of one of the SANDF soldiers who died in the DRC spoke about his passing.
Calvin Moagi was among the nine soldiers who died during fighting with M23 rebels in the eastern part of the country.
Moagi's family described him as a true patriot, saying that he always wanted to be a soldier and fight for his country.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za