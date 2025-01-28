ActionSA has raised concerns about the amount of money Angie Motshekga spent on luxury travel in the past four months

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans spent millions, while the South African National Defence Force remains under-resourced

South Africans criticised the Defence Minister, with many asking how she got the job when she had no military experience

South Africans and ActionSA criticised Angie Motshekga for her luxury travel expenses while SANDF soldiers die in the DRC.

ActionSA has hit out at Angie Motshekga following the deaths of nine South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers.

The soldiers were killed during clashes with M23 rebels in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with their deaths being confirmed on Saturday, 25 January 2024.

The deaths sparked mass calls for the soldiers to be recalled, with the South African National Defence Union also claiming that the troops were under-resourced.

ActionSA outraged by Motshekga’s spending habits

Reflecting on the tragedy, ActionSA expressed outrage that the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans was spending millions on luxury travel while soldiers were under-resourced in the DRC.

In response to a parliamentary question, Motshekga admitted to spending over R10.4 million on luxury travel in four months. The minister’s response showed that she spent over R4 million on international flights, and over R2 million on car hire. She also spent millions more on domestic travel.

Soldiers reportedly ran out of ammunition

ActionSA expressed frustration following the death of the soldiers, saying it was preventable.

According to some reports, the troops ran out of ammunition and had to wait for resupplies from thousands of kilometres away. It was during this time that nine members were killed and at least 15 others injured.

“It is unacceptable that our men and women in uniform are denied basic necessities to protect themselves while the minister indulges in costly travel. This is not just negligence, it is a betrayal of duty,” ActionSA said.

The SANDF soldiers in the DRC reportedly ran out of ammunition.

South Africans blast Motshekga

Social media users didn’t hold back in their thoughts of Motshekga, blasting her for the poor state of the SANDF.

Danie Joubert said:

“She buried our education system with a smile, now she is burying soldiers.”

Michelle Gloster stated:

“She is a disgrace. Political posts instead of qualified generals. What were they thinking?

Fiona Gilbert added:

“Not surprised. She is only feathering her own nest. What military knowledge does she have? It is shameful.”

Graham Pfeil said:

“She couldn't get education right, so how did anyone expect her to get this right? A total mess.”

Sonwabile Arnold added:

“This position is not suitable for grannies, especially if you are not well trained for it.”

Lezanne Shone stated:

“Fire her immediately. Such a disgrace to our country.”

Beth Winslow added:

“This is disgusting. Same old ANC corruption at play. She should not be in that position at all. She knows nothing about the military😡.”

ThembAmahle Lebohang WahaMotloung said:

“This country is a joke. You appoint a person who can't even shoot a gun to be the Minister of Defence.”

Family of slain soldier speaks out

Briefly News also reported that the family of one of the SANDF soldiers who died in the DRC spoke about his passing.

Calvin Moagi was among the nine soldiers who died during fighting with M23 rebels in the eastern part of the country.

Moagi's family described him as a true patriot, saying that he always wanted to be a soldier and fight for his country.

