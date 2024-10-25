“I’m Inspired”: South African Woman Celebrates 1st Home Purchase at 27 With Mini Tour Video
- A 27-year-old South African woman is inspiring Mzansi with her recent big move of buying her first home
- She shared a TikTok video giving viewers a peek inside the beautiful house, complete with a bouquet of roses in the kitchen
- The clip gathered over 133k views in just 4 hours, and people were quick to congratulate her and ask about the buying process
Yes, we love to see an independent woman making big moves! South African woman took to TikTok to show off the beautiful house she bought at age 27.
Woman flaunts her new house
The clip was posted on her account @zamabhele1_m and it’s got everyone feeling inspired. She took viewers through her new place that's not yet furnished. The sweet bouquet of roses waiting in the kitchen, made it all feel like a dream come true.
Mini house tour video spreads on TikTok
It didn’t take long for the clip posted on 25 October to blow up. Hundreds of Mzansi TikTokkers were hooked on the moment, watching as she opened the door and gave a peek inside her property.
Watch the video below:
The comments section is full of love and congratulations to the young homeowner.
See some reactions below:
@MandyCareswa said:
"Congratulations ntombazane. 🥰"
@Adonis_nosihle mentioned:
"The house is so beautiful, 🥰 congratulations."
@Pana posted:
"Baby girl this is amazing, 🥰🥰🥰 so proud. I was 27 years also when I bought my house."
@mamawaKano wrote:
"Congrats sesi, 🥰🥰 wishing you happy and beautiful memories."
@DineoMkhwanazi asked:
"Congratulations mama. 🥰 Please take us through the process."
@KingSpade commented:
"Independent woman is what I respect. 🙏🔥"
@Mokgethwa stated:
"God's grace is upon you, never take that for granted. 🥰 Congratulations my love."
@Buhle typed:
"Kwaze kwakuhle."
@Lutho. added:
"As a 22 year old male, I'm inspired. 💯"
Woman flaunts her 19th property purchase
Similarly, Briefly News reported that one intelligent yet ambitious woman flexed her property for the world to see; boy, it was giving. She shared a video on TikTok.
A female mine engineer gave her viewers a glimpse of how she purchased her home. The hun revealed her 19th property in the clip, which she uploaded online.
Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za