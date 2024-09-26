A Mzansi woman flexed becoming a homeowner at such a young age, and people were inspired

In the video, the hun showcased her house and how she decorated it, leaving many in awe

Netizens were amazed by the babe's living space, and many headed to the comments to shower her with congratulatory messages

A young woman impressed many people in Mzansi after she achieved a significant milestone in her life as a student at the age of 20.

A student showcased her house after becoming a homeowner. Image: @sheisbigsteppa

Source: TikTok

20 year old student becomes a homeowner

The stunner, who goes by the handle @sheisbigsteppa, shared a TikTok video showcasing how she went shopping for homeware items.

@sheisbigsteppa flexed her newly purchased stunning home, which has gone viral, sparking excitement and inspiration among netizens. The student beamed with pride as she showed viewers how she decorated her house.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While taking to her caption, the babe simply said:

"God did."

Watch the video below:

SA applauds the young woman

Many people were impressed by the student for achieving such an incredible milestone as they showered her with congratulatory messages, while others inquired how she managed to do it at such a young age.

Angel said:

"So so proud of you, stranger!"

I'm Grace added:

"How do u guys do it? Congratulations, BTW."

Scs inquired:

"Congratulations...Just curious... are you working because you need to provide payslips? Maybe the type of work you did or do while being a student will help many more."

Nomfundo Nkosi simply said:

"Congratulations."

MaKhoza expressed:

"Small girl, big God."

She is Favored Hair Beauty commented:

"Love this! Congratulations."

k.minii was impressed by the young hun saying:

"God did indeed. Congratulations."

23-year-old South African woman celebrates homeownership milestone

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa is buzzing about a young woman, Felicity Kambule, who recently achieved the dream of homeownership at the young age of 23.

Felecity's celebratory TikTok video, showcasing the empty and newly purchased abode, has gone viral, sparking excitement and inspiration. In the clip, the elated woman beams with pride as she gives viewers a tour of her new space.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News