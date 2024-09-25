One young woman bagged R34 million after her boss filmed her without her knowledge

This comes after she discovered a hidden camera in her room with many recordings of herself where she had no clothing

Social media users reacted to the lady's story, with many who were shocked while others expressed their thoughts

One young lady went through a horrifying encounter at the hands of her boss, and she shared her touching story.

An au pair received R34 million after her boss secretly filmed her. Image: @dailymail/TikTok and Westend61/Getty Images.

Au pair awarded R35 million after boss secretly films her

The 25-year-old woman named Kelly Andrade worked as an au pair for a fast-food chicken mogul, Michael Esposito. According to the Daily Mail, Kelly lived with the businessman and his family in their lavish Staten Island home when Michael installed secret cameras in Kelly's room.

The publication further stated that Andrade came across the hidden camera and smoke detector above her bed. Kelly revealed that the camera contained a memory card with hundreds of her recordings.

The au pair stated that Michael arrived within two minutes and began banging on the door, to which she jumped from her window to escape. Kelly filed a lost suit and was awarded $2 million, which is about R34 million of "punitive damages" by the jury and a separate $780,000 (R13 million) for emotional distress damages. Still, the au pair expressed it was not enough.

Watch the video below:

People respond to the lady's shocking story

The online community reacted to the woman's story and flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Gillian Seetso | Di Chomi said:

"Oh my goodness!! I am grateful every day that I landed with a great family when I was an au pair, as this is so scary."

Neondemande wrote:

"It’s not enough."

Shaun Owies added:

"It's now actually wild."

Thriftfinds7

"$2 million is not enough."

Ashley commented:

"That’s horrifying! No one should ever have to go through such a violation."

