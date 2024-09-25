A lady showed off how she gets her heels cleaned out, and people on the internet were impressed

The stunner revealed that during her pregnancy, she was unable to wash her feet on her own, and the clip gained massive traction

Social media users reacted to the babe's content as they rushed to comments to share their thoughts

A woman came through for all the pregnant huns with her pretty impressive plug, and peeps loved it.

A lady showed off her belt sander, which helped during her pregnancy, in a TikTok video. Image: @tembs75

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off heels, belt sander

The babe opened up to her viewers about how she struggled to wash her feet during her pregnancy. The TikTok user @tembs75 was grateful to have come across a life-saving tool that helped solve her problems.

@tembs75 showed off the fantastic Ryobi orbital Sander, which she claimed made her feet "smooth."

"Very safe, darling. My feet are so smooth now I maintain only," she said in the comments.

The online community was amazed by the babe's revelation, and the video became a hit on TikTok, gearing many views, thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the footage below:

People react to the lady's video

Netizens were impressed by the hun's hack, and many took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Prosperity said:

"I need this, no amount of footcare works."

Makopano wrote:

"Darling, is it safe?"

ReleM added:

"I'm buying this for my sister."

Dora Thee Explorer gushed:

"I love a problem solver."

Glacia Matladi Mampane commented:

"No, because we need compensation for pregnancy injuries & rehabilitation! Sis you deserve an award for working super smart sana."

User was amused:

"I swear, I did but mean to laugh."

SA Howls at a woman's drastic pregnancy transformation

Briefly News previously reported that a South African lady, Botle, studied the drastic changes in a woman's appearance when she was pregnant. She swore that she'd do better but quickly swallowed her words.

Social media users roared in laughter after checking out her photo during her pregnancy.

Source: Briefly News