“I Need This”: Woman’s Heel-Cleaning Solution for Pregnant Moms Leaves SA Amped
- A lady showed off how she gets her heels cleaned out, and people on the internet were impressed
- The stunner revealed that during her pregnancy, she was unable to wash her feet on her own, and the clip gained massive traction
- Social media users reacted to the babe's content as they rushed to comments to share their thoughts
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A woman came through for all the pregnant huns with her pretty impressive plug, and peeps loved it.
Woman shows off heels, belt sander
The babe opened up to her viewers about how she struggled to wash her feet during her pregnancy. The TikTok user @tembs75 was grateful to have come across a life-saving tool that helped solve her problems.
@tembs75 showed off the fantastic Ryobi orbital Sander, which she claimed made her feet "smooth."
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"Very safe, darling. My feet are so smooth now I maintain only," she said in the comments.
The online community was amazed by the babe's revelation, and the video became a hit on TikTok, gearing many views, thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the footage below:
People react to the lady's video
Netizens were impressed by the hun's hack, and many took to the comments section to express their thoughts.
Prosperity said:
"I need this, no amount of footcare works."
Makopano wrote:
"Darling, is it safe?"
ReleM added:
"I'm buying this for my sister."
Dora Thee Explorer gushed:
"I love a problem solver."
Glacia Matladi Mampane commented:
"No, because we need compensation for pregnancy injuries & rehabilitation! Sis you deserve an award for working super smart sana."
User was amused:
"I swear, I did but mean to laugh."
SA Howls at a woman’s drastic pregnancy transformation
Briefly News previously reported that a South African lady, Botle, studied the drastic changes in a woman’s appearance when she was pregnant. She swore that she’d do better but quickly swallowed her words.
Social media users roared in laughter after checking out her photo during her pregnancy. Women love looking good. They make up most of the consumer culture, constantly shopping for stunning decorative pieces, trendy outfits, beauty products or even sweet wheels.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za