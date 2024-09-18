A lady left many people on TikTok in their feelings after she shared a heartwrenching story concerning her father

The video of the stunner gained massive traction on the internet, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

People reacted to the babe's clip as they flooded the comments section, showering her with heartwarming messages

A young woman shared a heartbreaking story regarding her dad, and people were moved by her revelation.

A lady shared how she found out about her dad's passing in a TikTok video. Image: @kuhle.b99

Source: TikTok

Woman hurt seeing video of her dad's passing

It was certainly a devasting day when TikTok user @kuhle.b99 encountered her father's video on the internet. The lady expressed that she saw a clip of how her dad's death circulating on social media, which "hurt" to the core.

The whole experience of witnessing her father's passing through the media has numbed @kuhle.b99's pain of being 'hurt.'

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

@kuhle.b99's footage on the video platform captured the attention of many South Africans, clocking over 178k views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the video.

Mzansi rallies around the woman

The hun's story touched the online community, which headed to the comments section to sympathise with the young lady.

Lindymancuthuxakw said:

"Sending virtual hugs."

Jamelamathy added:

"Sorry for your loss, my dear; this is so sad."

Elvin Sin commented:

"Sending love sis."

Linda Ray James

"I'm sorry. I hope you heal from this."

Membi_x expressed:

"This is the most painful thing ever! This should be a lesson to stop taking the content of accidents or any content of sm1 being in danger. That video will always live in her head and seeing her dad's last moment."

Mzansi pained by man burying his wife after less than two weeks of marriage

Briefly News previously reported that a South African man and widower, Mavundla Phillip, opened up about one of his most heart-wracking experiences of losing his wife after less than two weeks of marriage.

Phillip explained that they were involved in a car accident when his wife’s life was cut short. Mzansi could not bear the man’s pain and offered him their sincerest condolences in the comments section.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News