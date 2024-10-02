Another spine-chilling clip shows an alleged e-hailing driver getting beaten, robbed and pepper sprayed after stopping

The @sa_crime X page posted the material, which has been gaining traction after the reported incident in Cape Town

Social media users had a loud reaction to the barbaric scenes, lighting up the comments section with mixed reactions

Dashcam video shows the moment a Cape Town e-hailing driver comes under attack. Image: @sa_crime/ screenshot

Another e-hailing driver was at the receiving end of a harrowing ordeal caught on camera in South Africa.

Dashcam footage inside the car captured a group of riders jumping a reported Western Cape operator after leading him to a supposed destination.

E-hailing driver attacked, pepper sprayed

The frantic scenes played out in a clip shared on the @sa_crime X page, with the caption:

"Uber/Bolt driver pepper sprayed and robbed in Cape Town."

The 86-second clip shows a black African driver taking a group of about four people to their destination.

However, chaos erupts when he stops the car, showing the riders inside, who appear as young men, restraining him, but not before one reaches for the handbrake and engages it.

The rest of the crew are all over the man — grabbing, pulling and tugging in a passage of bizarre chaos.

The man, not oblivious to what they wanted, can be heard saying:

"Here, here!"

They can then be seen grabbing his phone and scanning the car for more items before the events take an ugly turn.

As if it weren't enough assaulting and robbing him of his phone, among others, the thugs, who by this time had alighted the vehicle, hit him with a burst of pepper spray in the face.

He has no way of shielding their final atrocious act. At one point, he was seen trying to disengage the handbrake for his getaway.

He quickly gives up on that idea after the thugs make a run for it.

In the last few seconds of the video, the driver steps out of the car, likely to get some relief from the sting of the pepper spray.

Scenes captures SA's attention

The clip garnered nearly 20,000 views in its first hour. Briefly News looks at the reactions to it as local online users bemoaned the violent robbery.

@m_Effort_ wrote:

"Don't let anyone wearing Uzzi into your car!!!"

@TlangeloTlangi said:

"Mxm! Because of a phone? Thank God he’s alive."

@JuelzGule added:

"Joooh! I'd be so traumatised. I'd never drive again. I'd only use a flight."

