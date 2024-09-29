Good Samaritan BI Phakathi is on the hunt for the petrol attendant who foiled a kidnapping in Joburg on 23 September

CCTV footage at a BP garage on Corlett Drive near Melrose Arch showed the worker jumping in to distract the attempt

Online users praised the intention of BI to reward the worker but expressed their founded concerns for his safety

Do-gooder BI Phakathi is on a mission to find and reward a petrol attendant who thwarted a kidnapping attempt. Images: @Abramjee/ screenshots

Source: Twitter

An appeal has gone out to find the petrol attendant who intervened in a brazen attempted kidnapping at a BP garage on Corlett Drive near Melrose Arch.

Dramatic scenes played out at the Johannesburg filling station on 23 September when a group of armed men accosted a businessman, according to reports.

BI Phakathi seeks hero petrol attendant

CCTV subsequently showed the man resisting being placed inside a white Nissan Navara driven by the alleged kidnappers.

He could be seen struggling to escape from one of the perpetrators' grasp until a brave petrol attendant flew in from some distance, distracting the men and giving the would-be abductee a chance to escape.

The unknown businessman and attendant ran to safety, and the suspects could be seen getting back in their vehicle and speeding off.

Clips of the footage subsequently went viral.

Aside from those who bemoaned his impulsiveness in risking life and limb, the petrol attendant received huge praise for his heroics.

Some online users called for the man to be recognised for his efforts.

South African do-gooder BI Phakathi has since matched this energy, taking to X to seek assistance contacting the attendant.

"Get his contact. [I] will hide his face and show him how much we appreciate him as a country," wrote Phakathi.

The post received 11,000 likes in the 24 hours since it was posted.

Effort to find attendant gets praise

Many locals chirped that it would be easy to locate him if he went to the BP on Corlett Drive and pointed to the CCTV time stamp.

There was also a flood of calls for the man's protection amid fears the perpetrators find they have an axe to grind with him.

Briefly News looks at the reactions.

@Cmphiwe_Inkosi wrote:

"After tracking him down, please advise him to ask management to move him to a different branch. His safety is already compromised."

@romanpaulll said:

"He must get a new job away from that place for safety's sake."

@bad_option88 offered:

"I can provide bodyguards for him. Seems he will need protection from now onwards!"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News