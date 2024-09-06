A dashcam caught the moment armed criminals robbed and hijacked a courier company in broad daylight

The footage shows the courier employees complying with demands to leave their phones and wallets behind

Social media users reacted to the scenes with alarm but also bashed the criminals for their comedy of errors

A dashcam inside a courier vehicle recorded two armed men robbing and hijacking two employees. Images: @_mashesha/ screenshots

Source: Twitter

Mzansi criminals are as brazen as they come, but they are also prone to stupid errors, and a video capturing both on full display is making the rounds.

An X user, @_mashesha, shared the clip of the ordeal that two logistics employees experienced after being accosted by a criminal pair.

Dashcam shows brazen daylight robbery, hijacking

The caption read:

"One thing about crime [is that] one day is one day. They made police work easy. He even calls the other guy's name out to the camera."

The 74-second clip starts with the two courier workers coming to an abrupt stop, presumably at the first sight of the thieves.

The employees are seen composed as they hold their hands up to show compliance before the driver's side door opens and the driver steps out.

The passenger, who is seen placing his phone on the centre console, follows his lead and — but not before glancing at the dashcam, which records the traumatic event — as the perps are heard ordering them to hand over their phones.

The first perpetrator jumps into the driver and his accomplice, brandishing a gun, jumps into the passenger seat, and the car speeds off.

The driver then orders him to take the phones and the wallet. He obliges.

However, seconds later, the driver notices the dashboard cam. He takes evasive action by pulling his cap down while his accomplice pulls his T-shirt over his face as he fiddles with the camera and rips it out.

According to the timestamp of the footage, the incident happened on Monday, 2 September at 15:19. It is unclear where the incident took place.

Mzansi stumped by stupidity

The clip attracted almost 220,000 views in its first five hours, attracting 2300 likes, 900 reposts, 420 bookmarks, and nearly 170 comments.

Briefly News looks at the reactions.

@StHonorable wrote:

"15 years or more is waiting for them now."

@ZachMdeni said:

"The guy in a white T-shirt looks like he didn’t want to commit the crime, but bathi 'awung’tsheli lokho'."

@Tech_carly added:

"I have never heard of [the] name Phandu. I wonder what it means."

