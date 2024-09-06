The news of an alleged Mthatha extortionist's demise at the hands of police sparked a frenzy on social media

Self-proclaimed AbaThembu chief Dalinzolo Mareke was reportedly among three suspects who were killed

Social media users lit up the comments, impressed with the effort by the police to eliminate extortionists

An alleged Mthatha extortionist's killing in a police shootout sparked celebration on social media. Images: @Judaeda3, @theafricanptv

SA has no chill, demonstrated by online users' response to an alleged Eastern Cape extortionist's killing in a shootout with police in Mthatha.

The news sparked a frenzy on social media after a video of a so-called Mthatha chief, Dalinzolo Mareke, wielding what appeared to be a high-powered machine gun, did the rounds on social media.

SA takes jibe at alleged Mthatha extortionist

On Wednesday, a shootout with Mthatha police resulted in three suspects being shot and killed by police.

Mareke, who poured cold water on the widespread extortion claims during an earlier news interview, was identified as one of the men.

Mareke reportedly demanded a protection fee from residents of Mthatha West.

In the wake of the killing, Mzansi social media users toasted the effort by police to combat extortion in the Eastern Cape.

An X user, @Anele5151, posted a clip of three Ethiopian nationals whirring their necks in a pigeon-like dance as they move in a train.

The caption read:

"Kuthiwa o my friend emtata were celebrating last night."

The 20-second video shows the trio looking excited, with one man plastering two R100 notes on his forehead and arm.

Locals cackle in mentions

The clip was viewed more than 133,000 times and attracted 1100 likes within the first 12 hours. Briefly News looks at the colourful reactions to it.

@elvis_bandz wrote:

"My neck is short like Phori’s. I don't have the capacity."

@doodoo85122 said:

"This is what they do after they close the shops."

@UCharlie10 added:

"I love this video, sm."

