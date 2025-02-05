The South African government announced on 4 February 2025 that the minimum wage has been increased

It gazetted the announcement and said the minimum wage is now R28,79 per hour for farmworkers and domestic workers

This means that domestic workers are expected to earn R4,989.88 monthly, a figure that caused a heated debate

JOHANNESBURG — The South African government announced that the minimum wage has increased, and this includes domestic workers and farmworkers. South Africans debated the increase, with some complaining that they could not afford it.

How much is the wage increase now?

Siya posted a screenshot of the gazetted announcement on his @SS_Tembe X account. It revealed that as of 4 February 2025, the national minimum wage is R28,79 per hour. The gazette stated that domestic and farm workers are entitled to R28,79 for every hour they work. Siya calculated that a domestic worker should get paid R4,989.88 per month.

What did South Africans say?

A debate raged in the comment section between those who had questions about what the wage increase meant for their domestic workers.

Andre Froneman said:

"60% of my white mates don't get paid that must so will never be able to afford a worker."

Mzansi's No1 asked:

"What happens if I can only afford R3.5K?"

Siya answered:

"Then you can't afford a full-time helper. Maybe have one who comes in twice a week."

Mthokozisi Mpungose said:

"Most exploited domestic workers are working for us black people."

Douglas Wayne said:

"That will never happen. she'll get what she wants and if she doesn't like it, she's welcome to seek employment elsewhere."

