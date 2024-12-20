President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the full implementation of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act

Ramaphosa signed the bill in September but delayed the implementation because of two contested clauses

Ramaphosa has now tasked the Basic Education Minister with the implementation of the Act

After a three-month delay, President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially authorised the implementation of the BELA Act.

The Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act will be implemented as is.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the full implementation of the BELA Act on Friday, 20 December, three months after the signing ceremony.

Ramaphosa signs BELA Act into operation

In an official statement, the presidency said that Ramaphosa made the decision after a report from Deputy President Paul Mashatile's clearing house mechanism committee.

"I accordingly advised them that I would proceed to sign a presidential proclamation to bring the BELA Act into operation from today (20 December). I have instructed the Minister of Basic Education to see to the full implementation of the BELA Act,” Ramaphosa said.

He added that he also instructed the minister, Siviwe Gwaruba, to ensure that the timeframe of implementation and the regulations setting out the norms and standards are prepared.

BELA Act implementation delayed by three months

The implementation of the Act brings to an end a long-running saga.

Ramaphosa initially signed it in September but delayed its implementation after two clauses drew objections.

Organisations such as the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools, AfriForum and the Democratic Alliance were unhappy with clauses 4 and 5.

Clause 4 provides the department with more control over the admissions policy, while clause 5 requires school governing bodies to submit the school's language policy to the provincial head of department for approval.

Gwarube no-showed the previous signing

All eyes will now be on Gwarube to ensure its implementation.

The DA member boycotted the bill's signing in September because her party objected to it in its current form.

Her no-show was heavily criticised, with many calling for Ramaphosa to fire her.

