Herman Mashaba has explained the decision to partner with the African National Congress

The ActionSA leader claimed the party had been humbled after their performance in the May elections

Mashaba previously stated that he would never go into a coalition with the ANC under any circumstance

Herman Mashaba believes thats the ANC's result in the elections has made them more humble, which is why he can work with them now. Image: Chris McGrath/ Fani Mahuntsi

Herman Mashaba believes that the African National Congress has finally been humbled.

The leader of ActionSA has been notoriously critical of the party in the past, even claiming that he’d never work with them.

ActionSA now has a working relationship with the ANC in Tshwane and Johannesburg.

Mashaba explains decision to partner with ANC

The decision to work with the ANC has earned Mashaba a lot of criticism, but he explained that it was due to the party’s performance in the May election.

The ANC received 40.18% of the vote, the first time they have failed to secure an outright majority.

Mashaba believes the party has reflected on the results of the 29 May elections and learnt from it.

“I find the ANC to be humbled, and they have accepted the outcomes of the elections. They are not like other liberation parties on the continent. That is why I am giving them a chance,” he said.

ANC and ActionSA working together

The partnership has proved fruitful for ActionSA as they have a mayor in the City of Tshwane.

They also have the speaker position in the City of Johannesburg.

“We are working very well in Tshwane and Johannesburg,” he said.

Despite this, he remained adamant that they would not join the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Mashaba’s previous comments about ANC

While Mashaba is happy with the ANC now, many have not forgotten his previous comments about the party. People reminded him of them when he announced they were in talks with the ANC.

On 3 November 2021, after the Local Government Elections, he said that they would not, under any circumstances, form a coalition with the ANC.

On 18 November 2022, he dissed the ANC, saying South Africa won the World Cup of Crime under its leadership.

ANC throws support behind ActionSA

In a related article, the ANC backed Dr Nasiphi Moya to be the next mayor of the City of Tshwane on 9 October.

Dr Moya served as the Executive Acting Mayor after the DA's Cilliers Brink was removed from office.

Briefly News reported that Mashaba said the partnership would bring stability and service delivery.

