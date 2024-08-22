ActionSA leader Herman Mashabe has confirmed his party is in talks with the ANC in jointly running Tshwane

Their current relationship with the DA in the joint operation of the capital is described as toxic and abusive

Mashaba is known to be hostile towards the African National Congress and this has caused citizens to react

TSHWANE—ActionSA has opened discussions with the ANC to cooperate to manage Tshwane and, in so doing, oust the DA from the capital city.

The City of Tshwane's mayoral committee is occupied with several ActionSA seats and the party has the metro's deputy mayor, Dr. Nasiphi Moya.

Mashaba describes the relationship with the DA

"For us as ActionSA, we cannot really be in an abusive relationship forever, so we have the fullest right to exercise our right when you try and abuse us and think we’ll stay in an abusive relationship – not with us."

South Africans have good memories, and despite a tweet from 2021, the public recalls Mashaba's stance towards the ANC in the past. Here are some viewpoints on the matter:

@AgentLeonV3 highlights that this move may bring back corruption:

"Mashaba is handing the keys to the money vault and access to tenders back to the ANC and EFF!"

@LibertyDrycarys has had enough of DA service delivery and wants the Mayor to be removed:

"The DA has been engaging in service delivery segregation under Mayor Cilliers Brink, he must go!"

@KratosGuy has wished Tshwane residents well with his tongue-in-cheek comment:

"Good luck people of Tswane. Just when you thought service delivery efforts was starting to show results… May 2026 be your savior."

@Ina43266408 recalls Mashaba's previous stance towards the ANC:

"Not interested in fixing SA. Promises not to work with the ANC? Seemed to have changed his mind over that one. What do his voters say? (I was one once)"

@Wadostydray910 believes that this is Mashaba's own crusade and possibly not that of ActionSA:

"This Mashaba guy is on a personal mission and must be stopped."

SA Reacts to ANC in Tshwane’s Motion of No Confidence

The ANC in Tshwane intends to introduce a motion of no confidence against Mayor Cilliers Brink, criticizing his poor leadership and inadequate use of grant funds. This action, backed by higher ANC structures, highlights increasing discontent with Brink's administration and governance.

Social media reactions are divided, with some users making light of the situation while others acknowledge the rising tensions.

