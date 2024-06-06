Herman Mashaba's ActionSA has pulled out of the Multi-Party Charter a week after the 2024 general elections

The party announced that the Democratic Alliance committed the cardinal sin of the MPC when it considered a coalition with the ANC

South Africans slammed the party and accused it of knowing politics, with some pointing out the importance of an ANC coalition

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, political parties and election dynamics.

Michael Beaumont announced ActionSA's exit from the Moonshot Pact. Images: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – ActionSA is no longer part of the Multi-Party Charter and blames the Democratic Alliance for its split from the Moonshot Pact.

ActionSA pulls out from MPC

@ZANewsflash posted a video of the press briefing ActionSA held. The ActionSA spokesperson, Michael Beaumont, said the party would be leaving the Multi-Party Charter and said the party's Senate resolved at a meeting held on 4 June.

It entered the MPC on the strong condition that there could be no coalition government with the African National Congress. It said various political parties broke the agreement, so ActionSA is pulling out of the Moonshot Pact. View the video here:

South Africans laugh at ActionSA

Netizens on social media grilled ActionSA.

Ndodana kaTshoba said:

"They got played by ugogo."

Ricky Van Huyssteen said:

"If ActionSA had focused on trying to with ANC votes instead of trying to win votes from the DA, the MPC would have had a greater percentage, and the DA wouldn't find itself having to go into government with the ANC to prevent an ANC-EFF coalition."

Supa Dupa Fly said:

"But we warned them. We tweeted repeatedly, telling them that the DA is using and managing them."

Tshangisa said:

"Herman Mashaba got dribbled by John. DA had both sides of the slices buttered."

Khaya said:

"What were they expecting? They were bullied and controlled by the Da. As expected, DA is manipulative."

DA establishes task team for coalition talks

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance established a team to steer it during coalition talks.

The African National Congress got 40.1% in the 2024 general elections, pushing them to consider a coalition government. The DA is prepared for coalition government talks and believes the team will act in the party's best interests.

