The Democratic Alliance has established a team to start coalition talks with political parties in the country

The DA won over 20% of the votes in the 2024 general elections, while the African National Congress received 40.18% of the votes

South Africans weighed in on the pros and cons of a coalition government between the ANC and the DA

JOHANNESBURG— The Democratic Alliance set up a team for coalition talks after the African National Congress lost its majority-party status during the 2024 general elections.

DA sets team up to talk coalition

According to eNCA, party leader John Steenhuisen said the team will liaise with political parties to discuss the possibility of forming a coalition government. The team is ready to start the process and will work to prevent a doomsday coalition between the ANC, the Economic Freedom Fighters, and the MK Party.

Steenhuisen said the party will do whatever it takes to prevent this coalition from happening and that the Multi-Party Charter was formed as an alternative to this coalition. However, the MPC does not have enough seats to form a government, so the DA is opening its doors to create a situation where the country has a system that works to its advantage.

South Africans anxious about coalition government

Netizens on Facebook were anxious about the possibility of a coalition between the ANC and the DA.

Andrew Thsamatiko said:

"This one should be president. We are tired of the same faces. People don't understand democracy. We need the DA."

Meiki Schalkwyk Letlotlo said:

"I hope an ANC and DA coalition happens. The SA only has five years to prove themselves. If they do nonsense, they won't smell a second term."

Prince Malesela said:

"Look how he is already imagining himself as the deputy president. DA and ANC coalition loading."

Tebogo Mahlomolapelo said:

"If the ANC unites with the DA, get ready for a showdown of rampant arrests of all top ANC leaders in a corruption clean-up."

Elias Pisan said:

"I just hope things go well."

EFF open to coalition with ANC

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters are willing to form an alliance with the ANC.

Party president Julius Malema said the party is open to working with the ANC and the MKP and said it is easier to work with the ANC when it does not have a majority.

