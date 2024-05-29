As South Africans vote in the highly anticipated national elections, predictions and discussions about the outcome are widespread

Voter trends suggest a highly competitive race, with the ANC facing significant competition from the DA and EFF

Analysts anticipate a possible coalition if the ANC wins with less than 50% of the vote

Citizens are hopeful that their chosen leaders will address the nation's pressing challenges, with early trends indicating a highly competitive race between the ANC, DA, and EFF.

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered local elections, policy changes, the State of the Nation Address and political news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

As voting is well underway in the highly anticipated national elections, South Africans across the country are actively engaging in discussions and making predictions about which party will emerge victorious.

The atmosphere around Midrand and Pretoria is electric as citizens cast their ballots, hopeful that their chosen leaders will address the nation's pressing challenges.

Early Trends and Predictions

While the final results are still hours away, early indications from polling stations suggest a highly competitive race.

The African National Congress (ANC), which has been the ruling party since the end of apartheid in 1994, is facing significant competition from the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Voices from the voters

55-year-old Arthur Mphahlele predicted the ANC would still win but also noted other parties would still give them a run for their money.

"It's our constitutional right to vote, we're exercising our rights for the politicians to be held accountable. The ANC will once again take it but with a very marginal number. 50% and below nothing more than that."

In Pretoria, 35-year-old accountant Lerato Ndlovu expressed a sentiment echoed by many urban voters.

"I've always supported the ANC, but this time I'm voting for the DA. We need better governance and a clear plan for the economy."

Nkateko Baloyi also agreed with Mphahlele and Ndlovu and said that while casting her vote for another party, she still believed the ANC would win.

"But the EFF will be right there with it to hold them accountable. It's definitely going to be shaken a bit by the EFF, their numbers are going to drop and they will feel the change."

Fighters confident in this year's elections

An EFF supporter Bongmusa Gwiji said he was looking forward to the results announcement because he knew the EFF would come out on top.

Gwiji also noted that it was time for young people in the country to take the reigns:

The Opposition's Hopes

The DA, led by John Steenhuisen, has focused its campaign on economic reforms, anti-corruption measures, and improving public services.

Early reports suggest the party performs well in the Western Cape and among younger voters eager for change.

The EFF, under the leadership of Julius Malema, is also making significant inroads, particularly among the youth and disenfranchised communities.

Final results for the elections

As the day progresses, all eyes will be on the IEC's updates and the preliminary results as they start coming in from various provinces.

For many South Africans, today's vote represents a critical juncture.

Whether the ANC retains its hold on power or a new political era dawns with the DA or EFF making substantial gains, the outcome of this election will shape the nation's future for years to come.

Analyst discusses possible coalition if ANC wins by less than 50% majority

Briefly News previously spoke to Stellenbosch University's Director of the School of Public Leadership, Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu, who gave his views on possible elections.

He said the ANC could win the election with under 50% of the vote, meaning it would not be a majority victory.

In such an outcome, the ruling party could form a coalition with other parties with similar goals.

