ActionSA is sending experienced leaders to Parliament, including Athol Trollip and Dr Kgosi Letlape, emphasising expertise over career politicians

Some appointees, like Trollip, have significant political experience, while others bring fresh perspectives and diverse backgrounds

The choices have garnered positive reactions from the public, highlighting a desire for capable and accountable leadership

ActionSA has finalised lists that will stand for the party in Parliament, which has excited some South Africans. Image: Supplied/ActionSA.

ActionSA will send the cream of their crop to Parliament as leaders to "fight for South Africa".

Despite ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba saying the chosen candidates were not career politicians or compromised individuals, some are not new to politics.

Here are some of the notable figures who will represent the party:

Athol Trollip

Athol Trollip has a long and distinguished career in public service. He is a former DA Chairperson and an Amathole District Municipality executive member.

Executive Mayor of Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Municipality and the official opposition's parliamentary leader in the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature and the National Assembly.

His extensive agricultural experience includes working abroad as a learner farmer and holding leadership positions such as chairman of the Bedford Farmers Association and executive roles within the former Eastern Province Agricultural Union.

According to ActionSA, Trollip has also actively participated in the Agricultural and Land Reform Portfolio Committees for 15 years.

Some South Africans are happy with some of the choices

Netizens were delighted with ActionSA's choice of MP's.

@WalterMfana said SA needs such leaders:

"Thanks, Leadership We wish them the best and hope they will represent us very well in Parliament and Legislatures. ...at least We can Peacefully sleep now. ANC is at 40%.. their arrogance is Over Now "

@TiroMokoditoa also chimed in with his favourite:

"I'm very happy for Dereleen James. She deserves to be in Parliament as she's been a strong and determined community activist. All the best to all of them."

@RhuNdimande commented:

SA doesn't need career parliamentarians and mere politicians but qualified individuals, experts in various fields, and think tanks. Well, you're done, @Action4SA. You've led by example.

@LwandleMgudlwa expressed happiness with the list:

"This is what we want as South Africans. Hold each other accountable, deliver to our fellow citizens, and end the circus!!"

Dr Kgosi Letlape

Dr Kgosi Letlape is a renowned ophthalmologist and health expert. He is a former president of the Health Professionals Council of South Africa (HPCSA) and a former member of the ANC.

Letlape penned his resignation to his branch secretary on 1 March, informing the ANC that he was leaving the liberation movement with immediate effect.

He founded the Africa Medical Association and served as Chairman of the South African Medical Association and President of the World Medical Association.

Additionally, he is the Executive Director of the Tshepang Trust. Dr Letlape made history as South Africa's first black ophthalmologist and has been a significant advocate for healthcare improvement.

Malebo Kobe

In a turn of events, Malebo Kobe, ActionSA’s youngest parliamentarian at 32, has a robust academic background with a Master’s in International Relations from Jilin University in China.

Many young people have been calling for young representatives in Parliament.

Her career includes roles in the International Relations Directorate of the Office of the Premier, Eskom, Randwater, and as Executive Support to the Head of Mission of the League of Arab States.

She founded the Kobe Malebo Foundation, supporting child-headed households, reflecting her commitment to community upliftment.

Lerato Ngobeni

She is best known as the party's national spokesperson and an experienced program manager and sustainability specialist.

Her career spans corporate and civil society organisations, including roles at Murray & Roberts Limited, African Access Holdings, the Royal Bafokeng Nation, and several prominent foundations and institutions.

Ngobeni holds a BA (Hons) in Political Science & Government Summa Cum Laude from Johnson C. Smith University in North Carolina and is an alumna of the Thabo Mbeki Leadership Institute.

