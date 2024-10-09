The Lotus Gardens, Attridgeville and Saulsville Civic Association opposed the possibility of Cilliers Brink returning as mayor

Tshwane's council is expected to elect a mayor after Brink was removed through a motion of no confidence

The association listed the reasons why they do not want him back, saying life was not better during his tenure as mayor

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties and Parliament.

Residents of Tshwane townships don't want Cilliers Brink as a mayor. Image: Elizabeth Sejake/Rapport/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

TSHWANE — A civic association is adamant that they do not want Cilliers Brink to return as the mayor of Tshwane.

Civic association opposes Brink

The Lotus Gardens, Attridgeville, and Saulsville Civic Association (Lasca) were critical of Brink's performance as mayor during his tenure. Brink was removed from the mayor's office after ActionSA, the African National Congress, the Economic Freedom Fighters, and other parties filed a motion of no confidence against him.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Lasca accused him of not serving townships. Lasca leader Tshepo Mahlangu said Brink did not serve informal settlements, and when he was removed as mayor, the residents of the townships Lasca represents were ecstatic. He said the residents do not want a partisan mayor.

"We want a mayor for the people, by the people. A democratic leader who is going to understand that the people he is punishing are the ones paying his salary. We are the taxpayers, we pay his salary," Mahlangu said.

Netizens weigh in

South Africans on Facebook shared their views.

Leon Vorster said:

"To protect the web of corruption, it's extremely important not to allow Brink to be back. The flow of corrupt money towards the ANC and their cadres will be cut off."

Motubatse Segomotso Mmola said:

"We want a mayor who is going to prioritize everyone irrespective of the colour of the skin."

Tshepo Tika Motaung said:

"Good. That incompetent clown must not come anywhere near that office."

Thabang Tlhololwane said:

"That mayor was useless."

Hulisani Lufuno Netsianda said:

"The DA only serves the rich."

Acting mayor confident in her skills

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Tshwane's acting mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, is confident she can do an excellent job as mayor.

She said her experience as the City's senior manager and her qualifications have given her an understanding of local governance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News