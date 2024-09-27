Former Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink got the kind of send-off usually reserved for the worst of the worst

In a clip making the rounds on social media, Brink is seen being jeered by hundreds cheering his departure

Online, opinionated citizens expressed sympathy with the DA councillor, bashing the unsavoury scenes

Axed Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink was seen in videos making the rounds online, getting an unceremonious send-off after his no-confidence motion. Images: @ewnreporter, Sunshine Seeds

TSHWANE — Pure elation is how the scenes that greeted ousted Democratic Alliance (DA) Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink's departure as he was escorted out from his mayoral seat on Thursday.

A massive crowd of hundreds of former staffers, non-supporters, and, notably, representatives and members of parties who brought and supported a motion of no confidence against him celebrated his departure.

Cilliers Brink escorted out by crowd

An X user, @ZANewsFlash, posted a video of the unceremonious send-off he received as the masses seemed to berate him harshly.

The caption read:

"Hhayi bo, uCilliers Brink uvaleliswe kanje eTshwane namuhla?"

The DA councillor saw his leadership end after the African National Congress (ANC), supported by parties, including ActionSA and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), filed a motion to oust him.

Brink ascended to the position during a council meeting on 28 March 2023 after a multi-party coalition vote, defeating COPE councillor Ofentse Moalusi.

His marginal win over his opponent — 109 votes to Moalusi's 102 votes — was enough to earn him the mayoral chain.

After the no-confidence vote, in which 120 councillors voted against, 87 voted for his retention, and one abstained, his departure could result in an ANC, ActionSA and EFF coalition despite the DA's attempt to swoon the ANC.

Mzansi stumped by rude send-off

Brinks' jeering and profuse utterances of "bye-bye" from the throngs at the Isivuno Building drew a loud reaction online.

Briefly News looks at the heated, polarising commentary.

@SKekezwa wrote:

"Hayi, noko. This bully of a woman with a red Tsonga dress disgusts me. This is not necessary."

@uLwazi_Wami said:

"I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy. Sad."

@AwaitedOne1 added:

"He must have been a real bad boss for such a send-off."

