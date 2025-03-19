A man allegedly identified as Kelly Smith's brother wrote a social media post which has since been deleted

In the post, he distanced himself from the case and said the focus should not be on his sister and his siblings

This was after the court heard that Kelly was raised in different circumstances to her other siblings, who were raised in the Northern Cape

Joslin Smith's uncle asked social media not to judge his family because of Kelly. Image: @Judaeda3

Source: Twitter

SALDANHA BAY, WESTERN CAPE — Kelly Smith's alleged brother distanced himself from the case and urged the public to focus more on the case than comparing Kelly to her sister, Mickeyla Davids. This was after Davids testified during the Joslin Smith disappearance trial.

What did the brother say?

According to IOL, the brother, identified as Mnr Daniels, shared in a now-deleted Facebook post that the focus should not be on comparing the two sisters' looks. Social media users had been drawing comparisons between the two sisters' looks after Davids took the stand on 17 March 2025 at the White City Multipurpose Centre in Saldanha Bay, Western Cape.

He also slammed Kelly's mothering skills and called her a bad mother. Mnr Daniels said Kelly did not deserve to be a mother, and said the public should not judge his family based on Kelly's actions.

How did Kelly grow up?

The court heard that Kelly was raised in Saldanha Bay, while her other siblings were raised in the Northern Cape. Mnr Daniels explained that their mother was not financially stable when she had Kelly, the eldest sister, so her parents assisted her. She then met Mnr Daniels and Mickeyla's father and they improved their lives. However, Kelly struggled with drug use, despite reportedly being a bright student in school.

He remarked that there are dangerous people who are connected to the case and Kelly, and the family did not speak up because of the impact it may have on the case.

"We are fully aware of the potential judgment we might face, and it has become exhausting," he said.

Mickeyla Davids grew up differently from Kelly Smith. Image:Newzroom Afrika

Source: Youtube

What happened to Joslin Smith?

Joslin Smith disappeared from her home in Diazville, Saldanha Bay in February last year. Her mother, at that time, denied that she was involved in her daughter's disappearance. However, a month after Joslin vanished, Kelly, her boyfriend Jacquin Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn and Lourentia Lombaard were arrested. The state provisionally withdrew Lombaard's case when she turned state witness. Van Rhyn, Appollis and Smith are facing charges of kidnapping and trafficking, to which they pleaded not guilty.

