The state's witness in Lourentia Lombaard's story seemingly changed the details of her initial statement under cross-examination

Lombaard took the stand on 19 March 2025 to face cross-examination from the accused's defence teams

After facing intense grilling from Jacquin Appollis's lawyer she changed her version of events before breaking down

SALDANHA BAY, WESTERN CAPE — State witness Lourentia Lombaard lost her composure when she was cross-examined during Joslin Smith's disappearance trial on 19 March 2025. This was after she seemingly changed her story under intense scrutiny.

What happened to Lombaard?

Lombaard took the stand at the White City Multipurpose Centre in Saldanha Bay, Western Cape. Kelly Smith, her boyfriend Jacquin "Boeta" Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn are facing charges of kidnapping and human trafficking. They pleaded not guilty and have been in custody since their arrest in March 2024. Lombaard, however, turned state witness after the state found no evidence against her.

When she originally testified during the trial's second week, she said she went to Kelly's house on 18 February. When she was there, she saw a detective's bakkie. A detective was questioning Boeta, which upset Kelly, who threatened to stab him to death. She said she was with her children when she witnessed the altercation.

Lombaard's story cracks

The defence asked her on numerous occasions where her children were. She clarified four times that the children were with her. She even mentioned that in the statement she made to the police, she was with her children when she went to Kelly's house. Boeta's lawyer, Fanie Harmse, questioned why she needed to clarify that the children were with her. He emphasised that in her first statement, she did not mention the children. She insisted that they were with her.

Judge Nathan Erasmus asked Lombaard for more clarity, and she admitted that she made a mistake and that the children weren't with her. Erasmus pressed for an explanation as she mentioned in her testimony numerous times that her children were with her, but she was now changing her story. She tried to explain what she meant, but when she couldn't find the words she broke down and started crying. The proceedings were adjourned.

