After nearly a week in the Joslin Smith kidnapping trial, the court ordered an inspection in-loco at Diazville's Middelpos informal settlement

Explosive testimony from a third state witness, Saldanha Bay station commander, Lt-Col Lincoln Sebola, preceded the inspection

Incensed residents hurled insults at Joslin Smith's daughter Kelly as she walked court officials through the last place the girl was seen

The court undertook an inspection in-loco at the Middelpos informal settlement amid the fourth day of the Joslin Smith kidnapping trial. Images: @Newzroom405

SALDANHA BAY — A third police officer took to the witness stand to lead more explosive testimony on day four of the Joslin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial in the Western Cape High Court.

The matter is sitting at the Saldanha Bay Multipurpose Centre, which has been converted into a circuit court to allow the community to attend the proceedings.

Joslin Smith trial enters 4th day

Notably, on Thursday, 6 March 2025, the trial judge, Nathan Erasmus, ordered an inspection in-loco in Middelpos, which he, the legal counsel and the three accused — Joslin's mother Kelly, her boyfriend Jacquin Appollis, and their friend Steveno van Rhyn — attended while in shackles.

Briefly News previously reported that the trio faces kidnapping and human trafficking charges. They pled not guilty at the start of the trial on 3 March.

Joslin has been missing for over one year after disappearing from the Middelpos informal settlement in Diazville on 19 February 2024.

Thursday's court-ordered inspection started at the little girl's home after which Judge Erasmus was taken to various other locations in the community.

In-loco inspections help the court to:

Understand the evidence;

Make certain observations;

Supplement oral evidence with real evidence; and

Introduce material evidence into the proceedings.

On the witness stand, Saldanha police station commander, Lt-Col Lincoln Sebola, ahead of the inspection in-loco, gave a telling testimony of Kelly's conduct during the search for her daughter.

"She came into the charge office communicating with an officer, whom she [appeared] to know. She acted like it was normal for her child not to be there," said Sebola.

He then mentioned a detail that made him concerned, which Sebola said emerged as she continued speaking with the familiar officer.

"She said in her own words: 'My child, Joslin, made me famous'. That worried. Especially as a parent," he testified.

The prosecutor did a double-take, at which point she repeated the line before confirming it with Sebola, to which he said yes.

Detective Sergeant Meyer Milstein, the first investigating officer on the missing person case, also testified on Thursday.

A Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit investigating officer in Vredeburg, Milstein said his unit stepped in after an initial search by the responding police officers in Middelpos.

He said he briefly interviewed Kelly at her home, where he met Appollis.

"I learnt he [Appollis] was the last person to see Joslin as Kelly had left her in his care. I [then] got a statement from Mr Appollis," said Milstein.

During an initial search, Milstein said police made good on some evidence inside the shack.

"The biology dog pinpointed a pillowcase and a bed sheet. [Detectives] observed what they thought were bloodstains on them. Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) members collected the items. The scene was photographed."

Like with Sebola and the first and second witnesses, respectively, Constables Luzuko Kobese and Yanga Gongotha, Milstein delved into the aspect of Kelly's behaviour.

"She was [seemingly] calm when I spoke to her. She didn't cry during the first interview," he said.

Milstein is expected to resume his testimony from the witness stand on Friday.

During the site inspection, incensed Diazville residents hurled a barrage of insults at Kelly and her-co-accused.

The former seemed to bear the brunt of the verbal abuse during a walkabout through the community alongside law enforcement.

Many implored her to tell the truth while jeering:

"Where is the child? ... Tell the police where Joslin is, you pig!"

Others could be heard saying:

"Your child wants you! Your child is asking for you! Your child misses you!"

Kelly later broke down as she was placed in the back of a police van to be transported back to court following the adjournment amid louder chants.

Kelly admits to drug use day Joslin disappeared

In a related story, Briefly News reported that on day three of her and her co-accused, Appollis and van Rhyn's trial, Kelly's drug habits became evident.

The court heard that Kelly engaged in drug use on the day of Joslin's disappearance, detailed through her plea explanation.

