Facebook user Greg Wells-Clifton believes that he is closing in on finding seven-year-old Joslin Smith

The little girl from Saldanha Bay has been missing for over a year and was last seen on 19 February 2024

Wells-Clifton stated that those close to the little girl confirmed that it was her in recent CCTV footage

One man has sparked hope but also criticism after sharing that he was closing in on finding Joslin Smith. Image: @womenforchange5

WESTERN CAPE - Could the search for Joslin Smith finally be coming to an end?

One Facebook user, who has been searching for the missing Saldanha Bay girl since her disappearance on 19 February 2024, believes he is one step closer to finding the seven-year-old.

Greg Wells-Clifton, from the charity organisation, Pay It Forward, stated that he has CCTV footage from a store showing a little girl which he believes is Joslin.

Three people, including her mother, have been charged in connection with her disappearance and will appear in court once more on 3 March 2025.

Wells-Clifton has confirmation little girl is Joslin

On 26 February 2025, Wells-Clifton shared a still from the CCTV footage on the Pay It Forward page on Facebook showing a little girl with her face blocked.

The location of the store in the footage was not revealed for safety reasons, but Wells-Clifton noted that he would be travelling a fair distance to get confirmation. You can view his post HERE.

A day later, on 27 February 2025, he posted to say that he received confirmation that the little girl was indeed Joslin.

Wells-Clifton explained that she printed the stills from the video and showed it to two people who knew the missing youngster personally.

“The child in the footage we have has been confirmed as being Joslin. No, we have not found her. That is why I will be traveling for as long as it takes, until we have her in hand,” he posted.

Wells-Clifton limits information shared

With mixed reactions coming in regarding his claims, the Facebook user opted to ‘go dark’ about information on his page.

“No further posts containing any information will be put up. When there is something to be disclosed, this will be done. For now, it is important that this decision has been made and is carried through,” he posted.

The decision was made as some accused him of spreading misinformation. Non-profit organisation Women For Change cautioned people against spreading unverified information, saying that it had not been confirmed that the girl in the image was Joslin.

What you need to know about Joslin’s case

Joslin Smith’s mother is among four arrested in connection with her disappearance

The State withdrew its case against Lourentia Lombaard, who then turned state witness

Community members of Saldanha Bay continued their search for Joslin as South Africans urged her mother to talk

Kelly Smith denied that she had sold her daughter Joslin during a court appearance

A timeline of Joslin Smith’s disappearance

A year after her mysterious disappearance, the search is still on for seven-year-old Joslin.

Since then, her mother and her boyfriend have both denied being involved in her disappearance.

In December 2024, Briefly News looked at how the case unfolded and what was the current status.

