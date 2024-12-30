Six-year-old Joslin Smith from Saldanha Bay went missing from her mother's home in February 2024

Since then, her mother and her boyfriend, who have both denied being involved in her disappearance, have been arrested as the prime suspects

Briefly News takes a look at how the case unfolded and what is the status of the case as the year comes to a close

Joslin Smith's disappearance.

WESTERN CAPE — Since Joslin Smith disappeared in February 2024, the case has had surprising twists and turns, including her mother, Kelly and her boyfriend, Jacquin Appolis, being named as suspects. Almost a year after her disappearance, little Joslin has not been found.

February 2024: Joslin goes missing

Joslin Smith went missing on 19 February from her mother's home in Diazville, Saldanha Bay, in the Western Cape. Kelly said she had stayed home with Appolis, also known as Boeta, because she was allegedly sick. When she returned, she discovered that her daughter was missing.

Kelly pleaded with the public for any information that could assist in locating her. The Saldanha Bay mayor offered a R20,000 reward for any positive information that could lead to her location. South Africans prayed for her safety. Boeta said although he was at home when she disappeared, he had nothing to do with her disappearance.

March 2024: the search intensifies

Joslin Smith's father, Jose Emke, revealed in an interview on 1 March that he suspected that her disappearance was linked to Kelly's alleged drug use. He believed Kelly was in debt and may have used Joslin to pay her debt off. He called on the police to arrest Kelly and Appolis. Two days later, the South African Police Service found a bloodstained cloth linked to Joslin's disappearance.

Four days later, Kelly, Appolis, and two others were arrested and named suspects in Joslin Smith's disappearance. They appeared before the Vredenburg Magistrates Court, and their case was postponed. Steveno Van Rhyn and Phumza Sigaqa were among the four arrested.

Sigaqa was released, and the case against her was dropped because there was no evidence tying her to Joslin's disappearance. Lourentia Lombaard was arrested in connection with Joslin Smith's disappearance. She was charged with kidnapping and trafficking in person.

April and May 2024: case goes cold

The police revealed that the bloodstained cloth they found in March did not belong to Joslin. The K-9 unit searched for her and was unsuccessful. Joslin Smith appeared in court visibly pregnant and, responding to a journalist, said she did not sell her daughter.

In May, the police admitted that they had reached a dead end. Meanwhile, Kelly and Appolis remained behind bars. The State withdrew its case against Lourentia Lombaard, who turned state witness.

October 2024: State its case bare

According to SNL, The State revealed how Joslin Smith disappeared and the suspects' involvement during a court appearance in October. Kelly planned to sell her children in August 2023 and for it to happen in February 2024. On 18 February, Kelly and Joslin went to a white car parked near their home. Kelly spoke to a woman who emerged from the vehicle and received something from her. She and the suspects then discussed dividing the profits from selling Joslin.

Kelly then told Joslin to stay home from school on 19 February; later, during the day, she returned and fetched Joslin. She packed a bag with her and left the house. They entered a vehicle, and later, after looking for her, she returned and reported her missing daughter. The suspects remain behind bars, and the case is expected to continue next year.

