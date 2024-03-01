Joslin Smith's father, Jose Emke, is blaming her mother, Kelly, for her disappearance, linking it to her drug addiction

Emke believes Kelly and her boyfriend, Jacquin Appollis, are withholding information from the police and should be arrested

Kelly admitted to using drugs but claims she has been clean for a week

Missing Western Cape girl Joslin Smith's biological father Jose Emke has spoken out following his six-year-old daughter's disappearance. The frustrated dad believes her mother's drug addiction has something to do with the issue.

Missing Joslin Smith's father blames her mother

Jose Emke thinks his baby mama's drug problem has something to do with Joselin Smith's disappearance. The father suggested that Joselin's disappearance may be linked to her mother Kelly's drug debt.

According to ZiMoja, Emke wants the police to arrest Kelly and her boyfriend Jacquin Appollis who was taking care of Joselin when she went missing on 19 February. He said that the couple knows more than what they are telling the police. He said:

"I don't believe the stories Kelly and her boyfriend are telling the police. I believe that they got themselves into drug debt because they use substances.

"So, the people that sell drugs might have taken my child. Those two must just get arrested and tell the police the truth about my child's disappearance."

Joselin Smith's mother admits she uses drugs

Joselin's mother Kelly admitted that she uses drugs following her baby daddy's accusations. Per the media report, Kelly said she uses crystal meth, popularly known as Tik. She also revealed that she had been clean for a while.

"I did use Tik but at this moment I'm clean. To tell you the truth, I've been clean for a week only."

Reward of R20K offered for information about Joslin Smith

In similar news, Briefly News reported that the mayor of Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape said that a R20,000 reward has been made available for information, which could lead to the discovery of Joslin Smith, who went missing.

This was after Smith went missing on Monday, 19 February, from her home in Diazville. Her mother, Kelly, said she left her child with her boyfriend and went to work. Upon her return home, she found that her child and her boyfriend were not there.

