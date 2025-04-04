A youth development organisation called Rising Stars Generation has grabbed attention on social media after posting videos of their discipline camp activities in Pretoria

The clips show children taking part in various tough physical drills, including crawling through mud, holding difficult yoga-like poses, and outdoor team activities

The camp aims to help young people overcome problems like disrespecting parents and teachers, bad attitudes, and bullying by challenging them physically and mentally

A discipline camp in Pretoria shared a clip showing what they do behind the scenes to help discipline kids. Images: @risingstarsgeneration

A glimpse into a youth discipline camp has left many South Africans both curious and impressed by their approach to correcting bad behaviour.

Content creator @risingstarsgeneration, who shows what goes on at the youth development camp in Pretoria, posted a video in early April showing the daily activities children take part in at their facility.

The clips display youngsters crawling through mud, holding downward dog yoga poses while supervisors check their form, and returning from nature walks covered in dirt after intense outdoor exercises.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

Breaking bad habits

The Rising Stars Generation camp, founded in 2018 by Prince Motlou, focuses on changing the mindsets of young people who struggle with discipline issues. Their programme tackles common problems like disrespecting parents and teachers, bad attitudes and bullying.

The camp takes a back-to-basics approach, removing children from technology and modern comforts that might distract them. Instead, they fill the days with challenging physical and mental activities that require full concentration and effort.

The videos show that campers don't have an easy time during their stay. Many of the clips capture children doing military-style drills, crawling on all fours through outdoor terrain, and taking part in team exercises that leave them covered in mud.

These tough activities are designed to push the youngsters beyond their comfort zones. By facing these physical challenges, the camp believes children learn valuable lessons about discipline, respect, and working with others - skills they can take back to their everyday lives at home and school.

Parents and public react

The tough but effective approach has caught the attention of many parents and social media users:

@atimbububrenda joked:

"If possible, I will bring my mother-in-law and her son."

@Mabonyoko showed support:

"I see change in these kids ♥️ They will become powerful ❤️and respected in the world"

@bakkie24 noticed:

"Their smiles say a lot about the place🤞😇"

@Retha Lil tea predicted:

"These kids will become powerful, and they will have respect for their family."

@Ma Gumede shared excitement:

"Tomorrow I'm collecting my lion😊😊😊 I just can't wait ❤️❤️"

@user6638777894160 approved:

"My son's coming alright, I see, keep up the good work general👮‍♂️"

