A mother named Natasha Emeny shared that her one-year-old son Koah ate her father's cremated remains

The little boy reached for the urn on a shelf in the living room, spilling the ashes on himself and the couch

Social media users could not help but crack jokes after hearing what Koah, who didn't meet his grandfather in person, had done

A British woman was in shock when she saw her son ate her father's ashes. Images: Peter Dazeley / Getty Images, @palominolil / TikTok

Children will always find a way to get up to mischief, even if they aren't aware of the trouble they're causing. This was the case for a one-year-old found eating his grandfather's ashes while his mother was away for a quick minute.

Toddler connects with granddad

Natasha Emeny, a woman from the United Kingdom, shared a clip of her son Koah covered in her father's cremated remains in her home's living room. The Daily Mail explains that the mother went upstairs to put washing away when the incident occurred.

In the clip Natasha posted on her TikTok account, she showed the 'crime scene' where her father's ashes were scattered on the couch and the shelf where the urn once sat.

The above-mentioned publication stated that Natasha said she placed the container on the "top shelf" so that her son, who never met his grandfather, couldn't reach it. However, Koah somehow managed to reach his grandfather without his mother noticing.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Toddler's antics humour the internet

Since the mother uploaded the video, over 20 000 social media users rushed to the comment section with jokes concerning the little boy's choice of a 'snack.'

Online users canned themselves seeing what the little boy had done with his grandfather's ashes. Image: Westend61

@setswakae laughed and said:

"He took a Grandpa. Pun intended."

@tspring141903 stated their opinion in the comment section:

"It’s not just your dad, honey. It’s not only one person that you’re getting. He probably ate several other people, too. And probably some pets."

@richonaya jokingly told the online community:

"Bro just added 70 years of experience to his resume for his first job application."

@sirensolaine said to Natasha with a laugh:

"I know this was traumatising, but I’m glad you have proof for when he is older."

@kelsey_19.96 humorously shared in the comment section:

"I don’t think this is how reincarnation is supposed to work."

A concerned @kimberlysosweet wrote:

"No, but on a serious note, I hope you took him to the hospital. I heard a story about a woman dying because of that. They burn ashes with chemicals, so its dangerous to ingest."

