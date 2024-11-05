SA Mom Confronts Naughty Twins for Scribbling on Money, Video Leaves Mzansi in Stitches
- One South African mom and her children left many people cracking up in laughter over the kids' antics
- The woman showed off what her twins did to her money, and the video gained massive traction online
- Netizens reacted as they flocked to the comments section with jokes, while some expressed their thoughts
Toddlers never fail to disappoint with their shenanigans, and these little guys did just that as they amused Mzansi with their hilarious antics.
Mom confronts twins for scribbling on money
A clip uploaded by TikTok user @golimpi_twins shows the little ones caught red-handed with pens after writing on money. The woman went on to confront her kids for their naughty behaviour.
The twins wrote on a R100 note and a R50 note, scribbling on the money, leaving SA floored. The kids' reaction to their mother scolding them left people cracking up in laughter, and it captured many people's attention, clocking loads of views within a few hours of its publication.
Watch the funny video below:
SA amused by twins' hilarious antics
Mzansi netizens were entertained as they flooded the post with humorous comments, while some laughed it off.
Bee said:
"They are covering up for each other so cute."
Dee__neo was amused:
"Oh, Jesus Christ, "bubonic". I love them shame."
Zanele Wendy wrote:
"It’s the smile for me.. ndibhala you C."
Lindy expressed:
"Liwele, they have each other's back."
Anelisa Mbaleni' commented:
"Lliwele took me out in Ramophosa's economy bethuna?"
Jeanetty Nare shared:
"Ohhh bethuna at this point I don't even wish to have amawele ndingayithini into enje " liwele libhale lento " iwele lantoni ndingababetha banye."
Kids play during midnight snack raid
Briefly News previously reported that a video of twin toddlers playing rock paper scissors left many people in laughter over their amusing antics.
The clip shared by TikTok user @l.juniieeleventh6 shows the little ones opening the fridge and checking for snacks. @l.juniieeleventh6 shared with the viewers that the twins' mischievous antics occurred at midnight. In the footage, the kids can be seen looking for a snack in the fridge but then getting distracted by playing rock, paper, and scissors while the refrigerator is open.
