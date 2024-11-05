One South African mom and her children left many people cracking up in laughter over the kids' antics

The woman showed off what her twins did to her money, and the video gained massive traction online

Netizens reacted as they flocked to the comments section with jokes, while some expressed their thoughts

Toddlers never fail to disappoint with their shenanigans, and these little guys did just that as they amused Mzansi with their hilarious antics.

A South African mother confronted her kids for scribbling on her money in a TikTok video. Image: @golimpi_twins

Mom confronts twins for scribbling on money

A clip uploaded by TikTok user @golimpi_twins shows the little ones caught red-handed with pens after writing on money. The woman went on to confront her kids for their naughty behaviour.

The twins wrote on a R100 note and a R50 note, scribbling on the money, leaving SA floored. The kids' reaction to their mother scolding them left people cracking up in laughter, and it captured many people's attention, clocking loads of views within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the funny video below:

SA amused by twins' hilarious antics

Mzansi netizens were entertained as they flooded the post with humorous comments, while some laughed it off.

Bee said:

"They are covering up for each other so cute."

Dee__neo was amused:

"Oh, Jesus Christ, "bubonic". I love them shame."

Zanele Wendy wrote:

"It’s the smile for me.. ndibhala you C."

Lindy expressed:

"Liwele, they have each other's back."

Anelisa Mbaleni' commented:

"Lliwele took me out in Ramophosa's economy bethuna?"

Jeanetty Nare shared:

"Ohhh bethuna at this point I don't even wish to have amawele ndingayithini into enje " liwele libhale lento " iwele lantoni ndingababetha banye."

