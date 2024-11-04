An emotional moment of a family went viral on social media, leaving many people in awe

The lady purchased a car, and the family prayed over it, and the clip gained massive traction online

Social media users loved the heartwarming moment as they flooded the comments section with sweet messages

One woman in Durban took to social media to showcase their heartwarming moment at the car dealership with her family.

A woman who purchased a new car had her family pray over it in a heartwarming video. Image: @user71761659966874

Woman buys car, family prays over it

The hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @user71761659966874, revealed to her viewers that her sister purchased a brand new car.

In the video, the family can be seen praying over the vehicle, which is seen as a sign to ward off bad luck and gratitude. The family was so emotional as they prayed, and the clip touched many people on the internet. While taking to TikTok, the woman said the following:

"My sister brought a car....imoto yokuqala esiswini sikamama I felt so emotional ngakhuleka ngenye."

The footage captured many's attention and became a hit on TikTok, generating thousands of views within two days of its publication.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

People react to video

The online community was awed as they showered the family with heartwarming messages.

Sthembile_ngcobo0 said:

"Congratulations, dadewethu. I know that feeling."

Oka-MaMthembu Sindy Zoolu added:

"Guys I am proud of you support enjena."

Nompumelelo Nolwandle wrote:

"Now this is what I'm talking about, my sister yiyo ke le konke kuqala kuye."

Onwabile Zaula commented:

"Love how you knew God did that, he made it possible. Congratulations."

P.Z expressed:

"Why am I chopping onions."

Rose shared:

"l love the smell of a new car. Congratulations, my dear."

Asian hun in SA wards off bad luck on new car

Briefly News previously reported that an Asian woman in South Africa went viral online after showing how she wards off bad luck from her new car.

The hun shared a TikTok video under the handle @eodumkim where she flexed her big girl purchase. She went on to showcase the rituals she performed on her vehicle, which she claims helped ward off bad luck.

