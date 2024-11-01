An Asian lady purchased a whip and showed how she warded off bad luck from her vehicle

In the TikTok video, she performs rituals, and it gained massive traction on social media

The online community reacted to the hun's content, flooding the post with their thoughts

An Asian woman in South Africa went viral online after showing how she wards off bad luck from her new car.

A Korean woman performs a ritual after buying her new car. Image: @eodumkim

Source: TikTok

Korean woman gets car in SA, wards off bad luck

The hun shared a TikTok video under the handle @eodumkim where she flexed her big girl purchase. She went on to showcase the performing rituals which she did to her vehicle, which she claims helps ward off bad luck.

@eodumkim expressed that the symbolism of the Korean bow is called Gosa, which is wishing for "safety and luck on a vehicle," she said in the clip. The woman revealed to her viewers that they experienced a massive financial crisis in 2024, and they hope for a better year in 2025.

The lady poured and sprinkled Korean white rice all over her car and ended up drinking it. She then placed a red bean bread in her whip, which she stated would stay there for the next three days. The clip gained massive traction on the video-sharing app within a day of publication.

Watch the footage below:

Mzansi can relate to the Asian woman's video

Many South Africans could relate to the Korean lady's content as they flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Reezy said:

"Even South Africans do this, but ey we burn incense and ask ancestors for protection ..some call sangoma to do ceremony rituals to protect the car."

Ashmika budhram added:

"We all do car prayers."

Mfazi_Wephepha🇿🇦 expressed:

"You are definitely South African because we do exactly the same thing once we've purchased a valuable asset."

RuskyBot wished her well, saying:

"Well, enjoy many, many happy drives."

Iamtee wrote:

"I don’t think South African citizens have been okay since COVID, all of us."

SA woman buys her first car at 22

Briefly News previously reported that one hun in Mzansi gave her viewers a glimpse into her journey to purchase her first car, and people were inspired.

The stunner, who goes by the handle @khanyimnguni10, shared a clip on the video platform showcasing her new whip. @khanyimnguni10 revealed to her viewers that she had just bought a car while taking to her TikTok caption and expressed how she felt about acquiring her first luxury vehicle at 22.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News