A woman in Pretoria got candid about her relationship, which caused a massive buzz on social media.

Woman gives police officer a chance, ends in tears

The lady shared a video under the TikTok handle @mashishilethabo where she expressed that she decided to give love a chance and took a risk by dating a South African police officer.

In the clip, she can be seen smiling as her relationship is going just fine. The hun hoped for her happy ending until it took a turn for the worse, leaving her in tears. @mashishilethabo showed herself crying her heart out over the painful heartbreak. She did not disclose what led to the breakup.

The footage left social media users with mixed emotions, but it became a hit on TikTok, generating thousands of views, likes and comments within a few hours of publication.

Watch the video below:

SA feels for the young hun

The woman's story touched the online community, which flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Zeemajozi1 wrote:

"My situation lapho he even comes back with a smile as if nothing happened."

Princii said:

"My mom doesn't just give out dating advice mara she said if a police officer says hi, run away."

Thato shared:

"I am a cop myself, and I gave another cop a chance……yoh, it was a bad move. I still cry when alone."

Nomzamo Manana expressed:

"Dating a police officer iyo is not for the weak people."

SAPS commented:

"You can come to the station to report him."

