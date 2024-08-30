A group of friends showed love to one of theirs and prayed over her new stunning Kia Picanto

The friends were captured in a video standing in front of their mate's car, praying over it

The online community reacted to the clip, with many expressing their love for the women's friendship

A group of ladies prayed over their friend's new Kia Picanto. Images: @lulu_loot_love/ TikTok, @lulu_loot_love/ Instagram

A video of women raying over their friend's vehicle has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok lip uploaded by @lulu_loot_love, the woman's Kia Picanto is stationary. Her friends are praying over the new baby, blessing and wishing their fellow mate many safe and enjoyable rides with her new baby. The whole scene was adorably cute.

In the caption, the hun showed gratitude to her friends, thanking them for the kind of people they are and have been to her and each other. Kia Picanto boats about automatic headlight control, manual driver's seat adjustment, 60:40 split folding 2nd-row seats, 8" touchscreen navigation, and rear parking sensors to name a few.

"Friends who pray over your car! 🥺❤️🙏🏽 Im forever grateful!!"

Women pray over a friend's new car

Watch the lovely TikTok video below:

TikTok users celebrate the cute moment

The video gained over 240k views, with many online users showing love for the friendship and showering the woman with positive messages.

@Dimakatso Erica celebrated:

"Perennial Grey Kia Rio😍❤️Ahh My Favorite Car And Color☺️, Congratulations Mama❤️."

@⚜️Carmen Siegelaar⚜️ expressed:

"Not me watching this . after I just bought my car🥺🙏. congratulations🥰💯."

@leroux46 shared:

"Congratulations, you are blessed to have such friends."

@Posh@0425 commented:

"🥺🥺🥺Huge congrats 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 May God protect you 🙏."

@Lerato Macdonald👑 said:

"It’s always so amazing to see strangers win 🫶🏾🥰and have such amazing friends surrounding them congratulations 🥳 sis !!"

Men pray over a new car

In another story, Briefly News reported about three Polokwane men who prayed over a new car at a dealership.

The TikTok footage by @refentse_mph0 shows the men kneeling on the floor as they bowed over the car, placed their hands on it, and prayed. The scene left many South Africans feeling emotional. Many netizens were moved by the sacred moment and shared how they were inspired by it.

