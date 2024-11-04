One gent amused South Africans with his hilarious skit about Checkers toys, and the clip went viral

A man in South Africa amused many people in Mzansi with a hilarious skit about Checkers toys.

A man amused Mzansi with his hilarious skit about Checkers toys. Image: @keenanhector

Source: TikTok

Man's skit about Checkers toys

The TikTok user @keenanhector showcased how people are making money lately in Mzansi with the Checkers mini toys shop. The clip showcased all his mini Checkers toys in his jacket and how people in South Africa are treading with the small toys.

@keenanhector then unveiled the red trolly toy which is in high demand among South Africans who are collecting the Checkers mini toys. While taking to his TikTok caption, the man simply said:

"The new way to make money in South Africa."

The footage was well received and left many people in stitches. It gathered loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the funny video below:

The man's antics amuse Mzansi

People in Mzansi could not help but burst out into laughter as they flooded the post with humorous comments.

Digi e-Publishing said:

"Jeepers Checkers minis has become an Adult game of Supply & Demand = one way to stimulate the economy, I guess."

Jess shared:

"Someone in my neighbourhood is selling that for R1.5K, and the price is going higher because people are bidding for it. It’s a whole auction just for that tiny trolley."

PocketNinja wrote:

"I switched to Checkers just for the minis; I have begged everyone that I know to collect for me, and I will pay them. It's an addiction."

KvZijl expressed:

"My hubby would kill for a KitKat."

Chazzyvenga commented:

"No lies detected. That trolley is more precious than a diamond at this point."

Woman squeezes into Sixty60 outfit for kids

Briefly News previously reported that a lady wore the Checkers Sixty60 onesie in a hilarious TikTok video, leaving South African online users with a good laugh.

In the clip uploaded by @uncnsoredlele, she can be seen standing and striking a pose for the camera in her Sixty60 outfit. The woman was even carrying Checkers paper bags to match her fit. Since its debut, the outfit has had South Africans in stitches. Many said that Checkers is doing the most because they started with toys for kids and now make onesies.

Source: Briefly News