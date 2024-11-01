A hun showed off her stunning Steven Madden heels dupes from Fix in a video making rounds on social media

In the clip, the babe unveiled the price tag, and the footage captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

South Africans went wild over the stunner's plug as they flooded the comments section, gushing over the shoe

One stunner showed off her latest purchase, which amazed people. The clip went viral on social media.

Woman flexes Steven Madden heels dupe from Fix

TikTok user @iam_joyaaan expressed that the store Fix came through for the huns as they created their own dupes of the famous Steven Madden.

In the clip, she unveiled how she walked fast in her black heels with white dots surrounding the front area, which amused South Africans. While taking to her TikTok caption, @iam_joyaaan revealed how the heels cost in Fix by saying:

"Found them online @bash for R359."

The video grabbed the attention of many, clocking over 401k views within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the clip of the hun's Steven Madden heels dupe from Fix below:

SA love the woman's plug

People were impressed by the hun's hook-up as they flooded the comments section thanking the stunner, while some were ready to shop for their favourite heels dupe.

Rinkie Machethe said:

"Ke sure they are more comfortable than those other ones with a surname."

Khanyo_Ka_Ndala expressed:

"I wouldn't even walk fast....they are super cute, and I'm pretty sure they are more comfortable than the Stevies."

Ponalo gushed over the heels, saying:

"And the length is perfect."

Lesego Mashego wrote:

"I want a di jumpi yaz."

Khanya_njikelana commented:

"Wait, those Steve Madden heels are actually dupes, they're Alexanderwang dupes."

Hun shows SA where to find Zara and H&M dupes on Shein

Briefly News previously reported that one lady in South Africa set Mzansi ablaze with her impressive plug that had peeps going gaga in the comments.

This stunner showed off how to shop like a pro at the leading online store, Shein. @asi.mbonge revealed to her followers that peeps were buying from actual stores that sell replicas of Zara, H&M, House of CB, PrettyLittleThing and more.

