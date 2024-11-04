A clip of a Black Panther on the streets of Mzansi left many people cracking up in laughter, and it went viral

A video shows Black Panther walking down the streets of Mzansi. Image: @black.panther_sa

When it comes to making people laugh, South Africans never disappoint. A video of a comic character showcasing Black Panther left Mzansi in stitches.

Black Panther on streets gets hyped

A TikTok video shared by @black.panther_sa shows a person dressed like the Marvel Comic character walking down the streets of Mzansi. The individual wore brown high heels to complete the look, which left SA floored.

People hyped Black Panther up as the comic character strolled the streets, and many were amused. It went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within three days of its publication.

Watch the hilarious video below:

The comic character amuses Mzansi

The online community was entertained as they flocked to the comments section with jokes and laughter.

Shortcake101 wrote:

"It’s giving Brakpan."

Zelda cracked a joke, saying:

"Yeses, look at the high heels, you go girl."

Keabetswe added:

"Wakanda."

KittyMndawe expressed:

"I am not leaving South Africa."

Hue-Man369 commented:

“Ja, you look very nice, ja vele vele, kisses, look at the high heels! Jirre, my friend!! You go, girl! “ I love being South African."

