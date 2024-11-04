Mzansi Hypes Black Panther Strolling Streets in Heels, Video Leaves SA in Stitches
- A clip of a Black Panther on the streets of Mzansi left many people cracking up in laughter, and it went viral
- The footage grabbed the attention of netizens, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments
- Social media users reacted to the clip as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter
When it comes to making people laugh, South Africans never disappoint. A video of a comic character showcasing Black Panther left Mzansi in stitches.
Black Panther on streets gets hyped
A TikTok video shared by @black.panther_sa shows a person dressed like the Marvel Comic character walking down the streets of Mzansi. The individual wore brown high heels to complete the look, which left SA floored.
People hyped Black Panther up as the comic character strolled the streets, and many were amused. It went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within three days of its publication.
Watch the hilarious video below:
The comic character amuses Mzansi
The online community was entertained as they flocked to the comments section with jokes and laughter.
Shortcake101 wrote:
"It’s giving Brakpan."
Zelda cracked a joke, saying:
"Yeses, look at the high heels, you go girl."
Keabetswe added:
"Wakanda."
KittyMndawe expressed:
"I am not leaving South Africa."
Hue-Man369 commented:
“Ja, you look very nice, ja vele vele, kisses, look at the high heels! Jirre, my friend!! You go, girl! “ I love being South African."
Kasi Batman's hilarious dance moves in traffic
Briefly News previously reported that a hilarious video of Batman left many people on the internet in laughter over his amusing antics.
When it comes to fun and amusement, South Africans never disappoint. A clip shared under the TikTok handle @mrjazz24 shows a man dressed in a Batman outfit walking on one of the streets of Mzansi. As the gent approached one car on the road, stuck in traffic, the people in the vehicle burst out in laughter as they began hyping the guy up.
