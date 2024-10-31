A video showcasing Batman on the streets of Mzansi left many people cracking up in laughter

The footage captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

Social media users reacted to the clip as they took to the comments section with jokes and laughter

A man dressed like Batman in Cape Town left Mzansi in stitches. Image: @mrjazz24

A hilarious video of Batman left many people on the internet in laughter over his amusing antics.

Kasi Batman in traffic has SA in laughter

When it comes to fun and amusement, South Africans never disappoint. A clip shared under the TikTok handle @mrjazz24 shows a man dressed in a Batman outfit walking on one of the streets of Mzansi.

As the gent approached one car on the road, stuck in traffic, the people in the vehicle burst out in laughter as they began hyping the guy up. The man started dancing like the late American singer and songwriter Michael Joseph Jackson, entertaining online users.

While taking to TikTok, @mrjazz24 poked fun at the gent, saying:

"Batman straight from ekasi making sure the streets of Cape Town are safe."

@mrjazz24's footage grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Mzansi cracks jokes in the comments

The online community were amused as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter.

Siyo Klaas said:

"This has to be Skyf."

Loyiso Saudi cracked a joke, saying:

"Batman in his Michael Jackson era."

MachupeSA🇿🇦 wrote:

"Give that man his flowers."

BangBang_ZamaB expressed:

"Are we sure this is a real country, kodwa."

The1Sini shared:

"The sound "Only in Cape Town will you see this nonsense" is appropriate."

