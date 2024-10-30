A group of gents left many people on the internet cracking up in laughter after they called a luxe beemer an aviator

A video of South African men went viral on social media, leaving many people in stitches over their hilarious reaction after seeing a fancy car.

A group of South African men calling a BMW 318 an aviator in a TikTok video amused people online. Image: @daddynice.time

Kasi guys calling luxe beemer aviator get trolled

The TikTok video posted by @daddynice.time shows young men sitting outside their homes. The gents are greeted by a luxury vehicle that drives past on the road.

In the clip, the men called out the BMW I8, an "aviator," which sparked laughter and left South African viewers floored. @daddynice.time's video was well received and went on to become a hit on TikTok, clocking loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the funny video of the men below:

SA reacts to TikTok video

People were amused as they flooded the comment section, trolling the young man over their comments about the car.

