A young lady in Johannesburg posted a wholesome TikTok video showing the day she got a big gift from her mother

In a TikTok video, the content creator documented the moment she got a phone call from her mom telling her to go to Sandton

Many people were touched to see how the young woman reacted to her mother spoiling her in the TikTok video

A lady based in Johannesburg posted a TikTok video showing people she was celebrating getting an amazing gift. The TikTokker showed people how generous her mother was.

A young woman's mom surprised her with a brand-new car at a Sandton dealership. Image: @mmrangy

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video the woman showed the emotional moment she was presented with her dream gift. Many people were fascinated by the video which garnered over 20 000 likes.

Johannesburg woman fetches car in Sandton

A woman @mmrangy showed that her mother surprised her with a brand new car. In a TikTok video, the young lady made her to the Sunninghil dealership, not sure what she was about to get from her mother. Watch the video:

Mzansi happy for woman with new car

Many people congratulated the young lady on getting a new car. Netizens cheered on her mom for being thoughtful. Read the comments below:

masukunomaswazi said:

"Congratulations girl. Mothers are the best."

Ondwi_M wrote:

"Girls with Toyota’s, Hey Bestie and Congratulations."

MissB_TheB_is for Benz commented:

"Congratulations Murangi, I love seeing black parents spoil their kids."

BIG MEEZ added:

"I’m so excited for you! Wishing you many safe kilometres."

Phindu M was hopeful:

"The goal is to be able to surprise my child with a car, congratulations."

Daughter gifts mom 1st car, Mzansi in tears

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman from Johannesburg made her mother's dream come true by giving her a new Suzuki car.

The daughter, Lindokuhle Zwane, filmed the emotional moment and shared it for everyone to see. The young woman decided on a Suzuki because she knew it was something her mom had always wanted. With great care and secrecy, she arranged the surprise.

The heartwarming video shows Zwane leading her mom to the driveway. When her mother sees the new Suzuki, she can't hold back her tears of happiness. This is the very first car her mum will own. Suzukis are known for their reliability and affordable price.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News