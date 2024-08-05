“Some Men Are Lucky”: Woman Falls for Single Dad, Accepts Child As Her Own

A young woman shared that she fell in love with a man who had a son, with which she had no problem

She uploaded a sweet clip on her TikTok account of the bond she shared with the young boy

People online loved the lady's connection with her partner's child and took to the comments with positivity

A woman shared how lucky she was when she fell in love with not only her partner but also his child.

Using the handle @_thandoow on TikTok, the young lady shared an adorable video montage of the precious moments she spent with the little man she gets to call her own.

In her post's caption, the happy woman wrote:

"My God-sent son. My angel. I love him so much."

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Netizens adore the bond between the woman and her bae's son

@_thandoow's viral video (which has since garnered over half a million views on the popular social media platform) had hundreds of app users heading for the comment section. Many expressed their thoughts on the connection between the two individuals.

After watching the video, @boreadima told the woman:

"I love how comfortable he is with you. It's very special when a kid opens up completely to you."

@leratothakgimogal complimented the TikTokker and said:

"It’s rare to find women like you. You are beautiful and strong, sis. I love you."

In awe, @goodwilljamesjuni shared in the comment section:

"Wow, some men are lucky."

@bridgettmaryna, who experienced something similar in their life, said to @_thandoow:

"So beautiful, truly God-sent. My daughter is blessed with a woman like you in her life (her father's wife), a blessing I will never take for granted. You make the world a beautiful place."

@mpho_000 adored what they saw and commented:

"It's so beautiful to witness this. May God bless and protect your union and your family."

