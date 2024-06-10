A South African woman shared a heartwarming TikTok video showcasing her boyfriend's loving bond with her son

The video features the man and the child enjoying outings and activities together, creating a happy family unit

Mzansi viewers showered the video with praise, commending the man for accepting Namhla's son

A woman thanked her bae for loving and accepting her son. Image: @namhla_hlehle4

A Mzansi woman gushed over how her loving man had embraced her son like his own.

Woman appreciates bf for embracing her son

A wholesome TikTok video by Namhla (@namhla_hlehle4) shows her, her man, and her son enjoying various outings and activities together.

One could never tell the boy was not the man's biological son as he treated him like his own, bonding together like one big happy family.

"I appreciate you so much ❤️," Namhla said in her caption.

Mzansi in awe of man accepting girlfriend's son

The video was met with sweet messages from netizens who admired how mature and loving Namhla's partner was for loving both her and her son from a previous relationship.

Other women couldn't help but wonder how she got so lucky to find such a special man, asking where they could find one of their own.

user5354793751203 wrote:

"They even look alike. You are truly blessed sis wam."

LeratoSibeko commented:

"Kanti nina nibathola kuphi laba abakanje? (Where do you guys find men like this?)."

MBALI/MM responded:

"Woman need to understand if you as a mom you love your child it's easy for a partner to love them too ♥️."

siluphiwe0 wrote:

"Whatever you said in your prayers, Amen❤️."

Pedi_Princess1 asked:

"Where do you guys find these gems ?"

kimoremobilesalon said:

"A man who is gonna love you with your kid/kids is amazing."

khanyiebbe responded:

"Yabona uthando bafethuuJehova uyamletha umuntu wakho♥️♥️.....waze wayindoda usbari♥️♥️."

MaMzulwini❤️Sisanda said:

"Bavele bafana (They look alike)."

Woman thanks husband for embracing her past with 3 baby daddies

In another story, Briefly News reported that one woman celebrated her husband for stepping up in her life, and people clapped for the gentleman.

The lady caused quite a huge stir online after she revealed that she had three baby daddies. The woman shared footage of herself cleaning her home and dancing on TikTok.

She also took the opportunity to openly thank and appreciate her man for looking past the societal norms and stereotypes placed on women with more than three baby daddies and embracing her and her kids.

