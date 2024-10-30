A baboon amused the online community with its funny antic that was caught on camera

People could not help but laugh over the man's unfortunate incident, and the video gained massive traction

Comments poured in from social media users who flooded the post with humour and laughter

A baboon in Cape Town amused South Africans with its hilarious antics in a TikTok video. Image:@p_diddy_0il

Source: TikTok

One baboon in South Africa went viral over its amusing antics, which were captured on camera.

Cape Town baboon pulls clean heist

The TikTok video shared by @p_diddy_0il shows a group of men and women standing on the side of the road. To their surprise, a baboon in Cape Town jumps. They are frightened as they move over quickly.

However, the baboon grabbed the gent's bag, which he pulled. The handles broke, leaving the baboon running off with the rest of the bag. The man followed the baboon in search of his bag, which left netizens floored.

@p_diddy_0il's clip became a viral hit, capturing the attention of many people on the video platform within a day of its publication.

Watch the hilarious video below:

People crack jokes in comments

The online community burst out into laughter over the baboon's antics as they flocked to the comments with humour, and some expressed their thoughts.

Risk Compliance Solutions said:

"South Africa, even the baboons are criminals."

"User was amused:

"It's not a laughing matter, but I can't help myself."

Kylobilo added:

"His wallet and car keys are maybe in that bag; I would have held onto that bag; he let go too easily."

Mr D wrote:

"Welcome to Cape Town."

Gunner commented:

"Catch that thief."

SA amused as monkey steals man's food

Briefly News previously reported that two monkeys robbed one gentleman in his home, and online users could not stop laughing. The clip went viral on the internet.

TikTok user @shizwe_n shared footage of how a monkey robbed him. In the clip shared on the video platform, one can see a monkey entering the man's home while another stands outside observing its fellow friend. The gent was lying on his bed while the monkey helped himself to some of his food. The man shouted, and the monkey ran away.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News