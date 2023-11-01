A TikTok video shows a man who had a face-off with a wild animal while trying to walk by a parked car

One TikTok viral video shows the man's encounter with a baboon. Many people were fascinated by the confrontation between man and animal.

A TikTok video shows a baboon going after a man who fought back. Image: @izilwane2023

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video shows a man reacting to a baboon charging. Many people were amazed as they witnessed the baboon charging, leaving them in awe of the man's bravery.

Baboon hits man

@izilwane2023 posted a video of a man facing off with a baboon. In the video, the wild animal ran toward him, and they exchanged blows.

Watch the video below:

SA amazed by aggressive baboon

Many people commented that the man who fled the fight likely considered how strong baboons are. These primates have big teeth and powerful arms and legs, making them dangerous to humans.

nadiaparker commentted:

" Lol the guy comes with a stick after the baboon is gone."

Nev wrote:

"Does bro realize how dangerous they actually are?"

Jessie de Andrade, added:

"Personally I wouldn’t have let that slide."

San exclaimed:

"This is one lucky dude."

Milomo Makumba joked:

"He doesn't realise how close to death he came."

Toka noticed:

"Other guy coming with a stick was ready for round 2."

Animal attacks fascinate TikTok users

Many people are often amazed by human-animal interactions. One video shows a man who was saved from a leopard thanks to a pack of dogs.

Baboon terrorises couple, SA applauds as man saves them

Briefly News previously reported that a baboon looked like it was on a mission to dominate. Netizens had much to say watching a couple that a gutsy guy saved.

The video of the baboons' encounter with people got more than 20,000 likes. The video went viral because a bystander took action against the large monkey.

A video posted by @ginaafricatravellers made netizens realise how important it is to stay inside the car at a nature reserve. A baboon jumped on a couple's car while they were on foot. In the clip, the baboon chased the couple while attacking them and pulling their clothes.

The baboon also managed to get inside the car. After a few tussles, one man stepped in with a stick to scare off the primate.

