“I Want To Pay Lobola There”: Beautiful Inmates From Sun City Prison Attract Online Admirers
by  Siphesihle Z Luthango 3 min read
  • A clip of some inmates at a woman's prison in Sun City had South African men wagging their tongues
  • Some of the ladies spoke about how they landed up in the institution, and that didn't stop gents from gawking at them
  • People across Mzansi were astounded by their looks, with tons of dudes saying that their future wife was there

Beautiful inmates from a Sun City women's prison had gents across Mzansi hot under the collar.
A group of inmates from a Sun City woman's prison had SA's men looking for a new wife. Images: indetailandbeyond
Source: TikTok

Some beautiful woman at a Sun City women's prison had South African men gawking at them over how they looked. Some of the ladies stated the crimes they had committed, which included murder and kidnapping, but that didn't stop the gents from wishing to date some of the ladies.

Pretty prisoners

The indetailandbeyond TikTok account shared the clip of the ladies and a caption that read:

"Our special episode at the Sun City female section prison is going up at 3pm today. Please tune into the In Detail and Beyond Podcast on YouTube at 3pm."

The clip showed some women singing in a prison, which cuts to a lady sharing that she was in prison for murder and kidnapping. The next lady said that she was convicted of fraud, and another woman discussed how women experienced prison life.

See the video below:

Documenting the imprisoned

The rest of the clip shows a lady giving a speech in front of all the ladies at the prison. The rest of the experience can be heard on the podcast hosted by the TikTok account. A closer look at it shows many prisoners giving testimonies on what they did and how they got into prison. One video shows a man explaining the terrible crimes he committed and how his upbringing affected him.

With the podcast, prisoners love sharing what they have done to end up in their situation.
The podcast documents what landed people in prison. Image: Chris Ryan
Source: Getty Images

Another clip shows a lady inmate who shared a cell with the infamous Rosemary Ndlovu, who was convicted for insurance fraud killings.

South African men couldn't help themselves and complimented the ladies.

Read the comments below:

Regomoditswe More556 asked:

"How do I apply to work at sun city prison specifically? I think it's time🤔"

Lil Limit said:

"😹😂 Guys ngeke am in love already with beautiful and dangerous huns."

Fantastc_Kofi🇬🇭🇬🇭🇿🇦🇿🇼? mentioned:

"Met some female prisoners in Kimberly and I was amazed 🤔"

Adv.⚖️Chris🐐🔥 commented:

"My retirement plan is to go to a female prison in South Africa."

Chris 🧘‍♂️Y2J asked:

"How can I be single when there’s so many beautiful and dangerous girls in there? 😂"

~Gaisa~🖤🔥 posted:

"😂l have always known that my soul mate she is at Sun City😏"

BRA NTAIZO said:

"I want to pay lobola there in prison I saw love of my love. My soulmate 🥰"

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Siphesihle Z Luthango avatar

Siphesihle Z Luthango (Editor) Siphesihle Luthango is a human interest writer at Briefly News. He has 3 years experience as a writer. Graduating cum laude in Journalism and International Studies from Monash South Africa (2018-2020), he has worked across various platforms, from online news and business reporting to digital marketing and content creation. He has written for The West African Times (2021), and Floww (2023-2024) writing human interest and business stories. Siphesihle has expertise in multimedia journalism, SEO, and digital marketing. Email: siphesihle.luthango@briefly.co.za

