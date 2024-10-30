A video of adults having fun on the jumping castle at an event went viral on social media, leaving people entertained

The clip grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

Netizens loved the footage as they flocked to the comments section with jokes and laughter

A video of grown men and women enjoying a jumping castle at an event amused SA. Image: @they_call_me_tsonga_gent

Source: TikTok

One clip took many people down memory lane, entertaining online users and leaving them cracking up with laughter.

Adult enjoying jumping castle at event

The footage shared by TikTok user @they_call_me_tsonga_gent shows a group of adults removing their shoes and clothing as they prepare to jump on the jumping castle at an event to which they were invited.

The men and women enjoyed themselves as they had fun in the jumping castle, which brought back loads of memories to the online viewers. The video became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the hilarious clip of the adults enjoying themselves on the jumping castle below:

People react to the video

The online community was amused as they headed to the comments section, cracking jokes, and some simply laughed it off.

Sego said:

"This would take all my problems away."

Makakhwezinosibu shared:

"I once jumped in with kids at a kiddies' party. Did they not attack me."

User expressed:

"My fear is will it hold my weight."

Jewel_jenn0 wrote:

"The way my inner child is so happy for these guys."

Ieramadu

"I don't wanna lie, jumping castles makes me happy."

