A gent was captured in a clip holding a broken taxi door, which left many people in their feelings

The footage caught the attention of netizens, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

Comments poured in from South African online users as they flooded the post expressing their thoughts

A video of a taxi in Mzansi went viral on the internet, leaving many people with mixed emotions.

A man held the door of a broken taxi in a TikTok video. Image: @waffle_g2

Source: TikTok

Mzansi feels for taxi passenger holding broken door

A TikTok user posted the clip under the handle @waffle_g2, where one can see how a gentleman sat uncomfortably in a taxi.

In the video, the man kept holding the broken taxi door, which could not close as the driver drove. @waffle_g2 poked fun at the taxi in her TikTok caption, saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Mhlolo is what I see every day."

Although the footage was funny to some, it also ruffled feathers among netizens who called for taxi inspections on the road. They were saddened by the lack of safety conditions that passengers face in public transport.

Take a look at the video of the broken taxi door below:

SA reacts to broken taxi door video

Mzansi netizens responded with mixed reactions as they flocked to the post expressing their thoughts while some cracked jokes.

SAPS said:

"Our taxis are falling apart. Doors are falling; people are falling with the door, the windows can't close."

Rele.maloka poked fun at herself, saying:

"Me holding on to my ex."

Kamogelo.M cracked a joke, adding:

"Me trying to save the semester."

TopCommenter_22 wrote:

"Mind you, you still gotta pay full price."

User expressed:

"Hai marn, seriously, these taxes should be repaired or removed at the taxi rank cause no."

User commented:

"I need my ex to hold on to me like this."

Woman’s shows off taxi door that keeps opening

Briefly News previously reported that a hun was unbothered by the taxi's door, and the stunner's viral TikTok video amused many people in SA.

TikTok user @faith.radebe surely had so much faith in the taxi that she entered. The young lady shared a video of herself sitting close to a taxi door, which kept opening while the driver was driving.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News