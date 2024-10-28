Mzansi Cracks Up as Man Pretends to Be Cripple in Hilarious TikTok Video With 1.1M Views
- A gent left many people cracking up in laughter over his amusing antics, which went viral on social media
- The video captured the attention of many, generating over 1.1 million views along with thousands of likes and comments
- Social media users were entertained as they headed to the comments section to poke fun at the gent
A South African man left many people in stitches over his amusing antics, captured on camera.
Man pretending to be a cripple in video
The clip shared by TikTok user @mosalpsmn4b shows a grown man coming out of a shop with a bottle of alcohol in one hand and the other a wheelchair. The gent sat on the wheelchair and called upon the young boys who walked past to help him push. He pretended to be a cripple.
@mosalpsmn4b went on to become a viral hit on TikTok, leaving netizens floored. The clip gained massive traction, gathering over 1.1 million likes and comments within a day of its publication.
Watch the funny video of the gent's amusing antics below:
SA has mixed feelings about the video
Some couldn’t help but laugh at the gent's amusing antics, while others flooded the comments section cracking jokes.
Nonhlanhla_Sibs cracked a joke, saying:
"Cruising nicely."
Shaniqua wrote:
"He is tired of walking shame I fully understand."
LorizyLoe29 expressed:
"He is avoiding drinking and driving."
Zhazhi Jele wrote:
"Welcome to South Africa."
Poskiiey commented:
"When I'm rich, there will be signs."
Lukhanya_03 simply said:
"You don't drink and drive."
SA shocked by man faking disability
