A gent left many people cracking up in laughter over his amusing antics, which went viral on social media

The video captured the attention of many, generating over 1.1 million views along with thousands of likes and comments

Social media users were entertained as they headed to the comments section to poke fun at the gent

A South African man left many people in stitches over his amusing antics, captured on camera.

A South African man pretended to be crippled on the road in a TikTok video. Image: @mosalpsmn4b

Source: TikTok

Man pretending to be a cripple in video

The clip shared by TikTok user @mosalpsmn4b shows a grown man coming out of a shop with a bottle of alcohol in one hand and the other a wheelchair. The gent sat on the wheelchair and called upon the young boys who walked past to help him push. He pretended to be a cripple.

@mosalpsmn4b went on to become a viral hit on TikTok, leaving netizens floored. The clip gained massive traction, gathering over 1.1 million likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Watch the funny video of the gent's amusing antics below:

SA has mixed feelings about the video

Some couldn’t help but laugh at the gent's amusing antics, while others flooded the comments section cracking jokes.

Nonhlanhla_Sibs cracked a joke, saying:

"Cruising nicely."

Shaniqua wrote:

"He is tired of walking shame I fully understand."

LorizyLoe29 expressed:

"He is avoiding drinking and driving."

Zhazhi Jele wrote:

"Welcome to South Africa."

Poskiiey commented:

"When I'm rich, there will be signs."

Lukhanya_03 simply said:

"You don't drink and drive."

SA shocked by man faking disability

Source: Briefly News