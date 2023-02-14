A beautiful lady who got married to a man who is in a wheelchair has posted a video to tell their love story

In a viral video, the lady said she and her man got engaged in 2021, got married and are now parents to a baby girl

The video posted on TikTok has stirred a lot of reactions from netizens, many of who had nice things to say about the couple

TikTok reactions have trailed a video of a beautiful lady who married a man who is physically challenged.

The video posted by @theclements2020 shows that the couple got engaged in 2021 after falling in love.

The couple has welcomed a baby girl. Photo credit: TikTok/@theclements2020.

Lady welcomes baby with her physically challenged husband

The video showed when the lady was engaged by her man who is physically challenged and in a wheelchair.

They are now married and are parents to a baby girl. The girl was also seen in the video as she was cuddled by her smiling parents.

Meanwhile, a lot of people are reacting to the video. While some people had questions about how the couple met, others had nice things to say about them.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@leratok004 said:

"True love and your daughter looks just like her father."

@KIM reacted:

"Please be patient, everyone on this planet has got a soulmate."

@Shiro Sun-c said:

"Love always wins."

@Batyah .Y said:

"Everyone deserves love!"

@followmefeet commented:

"Beautiful! This is what real love looks like! May God bless you with years of happiness!"

@Julie asked:

"How did you meet? Two caring souls."

@Felix Nelly241 said:

"I never believed in love but after going through your post I now believe that love exists."

@JustlikeSimphiwe said:

"I love this soo much."

