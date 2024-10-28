A young lady showcased one of the struggles of being a self-funded student, which amused SA

In the clip, she unveiled how she placed together her wardrobe and how it ended up collapsing

People could not help but crack jokes as they flooded the comments section with laughter

Being a student is not for the faint-hearted. A young lady showcased one of her struggles as a self-funded student.

A student showed off how her wardrobe collapsed. Image: @thubelihle.phoku

Source: TikTok

Self-funded student's closet collapses in video

The clip shared by TikTok user @thubelihle.phoku shows the deteriorating condition of her clothing wardrobe. The student's cupboard slowly fell over time until it collapsed, containing her clothing and other items.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @thubelihle.phoku simply said:

"Self-funded students chronicles."

People burst out into laughter over the hun's video, and it went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, likes and comments.

Take a look at the clip below:

People crack jokes in the comments

The video amused South Africans, and many cracked jokes in the comments section while some shared their thoughts.

Honey boo said:

"Even the mattress is next."

Shallow suggested:

"Always put it at the corner, guys."

Glory glorious could relate:

"I am laughing because I have it."

Thokozile expressed:

"These wardrobes are okay to buy, but by all means, don't move them."

Enhlembali34 commented:

"Mara, the signs were there, yaz."

Zandeele Yolanda | Dlamini poked fun at the student, saying:

"Even the mattress looks suspicious."

User added:

"Your wardrobe is standing in italics."

Male student tries to cook at res, destroys pots

Briefly News previously reported that a young man shared video online showcasing his antics.

A young man who goes by the TikTok handle @__prince.k left many people on the internet in laughter after he displayed his amusing antics. The gentleman revealed to his viewers that he was attempting to cook but ended up destroying the pot.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News