A young man took to social media to showcase how he attempted to cook at res and ended up destroying the pot

In the TikTok footage, he unveiled how the pot looked, which left people in shock, and the clip gathered many views, likes and comments

The online community was stunned by the video as they rushed to the comments section with inquiries

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Life in res is not always easy, and this gent proved that exactly after he tried cooking. He shared the video online showcasing his antics.

A student tried cooking at their residence res and ended up destroying the pot in a video. Image: @__prince.k

Source: TikTok

Male student tries cooking at res and ends up destroying the pot

A young man who goes by the TikTok handle @__prince.k left many people on the internet in laughter after he displayed his amusing antics. The gentleman revealed to his viewers that he was attempting to cook but ended up destroying the pot.

The footage shared by the male student @__prince shows a grey pot cut open and lying in the kitchen sink, which left netizens confused as to how that came to be. Taking to his TikTok caption, he simply said:

"POV: Trying to cook at rest as a gent."

@__prince's clip captivated the interest of online users, gearing many views, likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the hilarious video below:

TikTokkers were laughing at the gent's video

The student's attempt at cooking left many people in stitches, and they flocked to the comments section with inquiries.

Siphekuthula asked:

"No, because where is the rest of the pot?"

Leano Mosime added:

"Abuti, where is the rest of the pot?"

Nkele.k was confused:

"How does this even happen?"

To which the gent responded by saying:

"Unit mate was boiling water and forgot that the pot was on the stove."

Mikateko wrote:

"I have so many questions."

Student has Mzansi in stitches, shows off res struggles as he fails to cook pap

Briefly News previously reported that a man had South Africans in laughter after he was captured in a TikTok video cooking stiff pap.

In the clip uploaded by @kiddo_m1, the guy is making pap at a university res kitchen. He tried to stir it, but it was a huge struggle because it was really stiff.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News